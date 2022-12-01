Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Rising Flu Cases Drive up U.S. Hospitalizations, CDC Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.
CDC director urges vaccination amid record high reports of flu, RSV
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned of extremely high levels of respiratory illness in the U.S. on Monday, particularly flu hospitalizations, and made another call for people to stay up to date on their vaccinations. In a briefing, Walensky said the U.S. is seeing elevated levels of COVID-19, […]
US News and World Report
Severe Seizures Are Rising, Especially Among Minorities
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Growing numbers of Americans are suffering prolonged, life-threatening seizures known as status epilepticus, and Black people are nearly twice as likely to experience these seizures as white people. These are the main findings from new research looking at hospitalizations for status epilepticus from...
US News and World Report
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
US News and World Report
Girl Toddlers Have Bigger Vocabularies, and Researchers Now Know Why
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more to...
US News and World Report
Vicious Cycle: Epilepsy Seizures Could Encourage More Seizures
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Seizures tend to get progressively worse over time in people with epilepsy, and a new study in mice suggests why that might be the case. Seizures appear to prompt the brains of mice to produce more myelin, the insulating layer around nerve cells,...
US News and World Report
Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose.
US News and World Report
Bribing Folks Can Help Them Meet Weight-Loss Goals, Study Finds
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Money may not buy happiness, but it might give low-income obese people an extra incentive to lose weight, a new study suggests. The study, of people from urban neighborhoods, found that cash rewards encouraged participants to shed some extra pounds, versus a weight-loss program with no financial bonuses.
US News and World Report
'COVID-somnia' May Be Easing as Americans Report Better Sleep
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Finally, more than two years into the pandemic, Americans are sleeping better. A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 31% of people have had insomnia since the pandemic began. That was much lower — a 25% decrease — compared to the 2021 survey that found 56% of people were experiencing pandemic-linked insomnia.
US News and World Report
As Alcohol Abuse Declines Among Teens, Marijuana Abuse Soars
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- American kids are drinking to excess less and abusing marijuana more, a new study finds. Marijuana abuse among 6- to 18-year-olds has increased 245% since 2000, while child alcohol abuse has steadily declined over those years, say researchers who analyzed poisonings over two decades.
US News and World Report
Cordyceps Mushroom Benefits
Cordyceps mushrooms are an interesting fungi that may have benefits on your immunity and well-being. Cordyceps are a type of mushroom that may have medicinal properties and potentially provide a wide range of health benefits. Though cordyceps have long been a staple ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine, the mushroom has increased in popularity in recent years, with many commercial products now available.
US News and World Report
Factbox-What Does Elon Musk's Brain Chip Company Neuralink Do?
(Reuters) - Neuralink, the Elon Musk company that Reuters reported on Monday is the target of a federal investigation over its animal trial program, has been trying to develop a brain chip that would enable the paralyzed to walk and the blind to see. Here is more on what Neuralink...
US News and World Report
U.S. to End Mpox Public Health Emergency in January
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Mpox cases are down significantly in the United States, prompting the federal government to plan not to renew an emergency designation for the virus when it expires late next month. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not expect that...
US News and World Report
Amgen Says Experimental Obesity Drug Has Promising Durability
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amgen Inc's experimental obesity drug demonstrated promising durability trends in an early trial, paving the way for a larger mid-stage study early next year, company officials said ahead of a data presentation on Saturday. The small Phase I trial found that patients maintained their weight loss...
Comments / 0