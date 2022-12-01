Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
FOX43.com
Oyster harvesters applaud lawsuit to stop Maryland county sewage spills
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Watermen in St. Mary’s County, Maryland are applauding Maryland’s Attorney General for suing the wastewater authority in the county. A sewer spill last year may have contaminated oysters that made people sick, according to the Attorney General. But chronic sewage spills in...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
blocbyblocknews.com
Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education
In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
State Roundup: Free preschool, blueprint for education in the spotlight as Moore term set to begin
FREE PRESCHOOL GETTING MORE ATTENTION AS MOORE TRANSITIONS TO GOVERNOR: A big focus of incoming governor Wes Moore is to provide free pre-kindergarten for all of Maryland’s three- and four- year olds in need, something he says needs to happen faster than the state’s current plan of 10 years from now. Shannon Clark/Capital News Service in MarylandReporter.com.
r744.com
M&M Carnot to Expand Headquarters and Double Workforce in Maryland
Natural refrigeration manufacturer M&M Carnot is expanding its headquarters in Federalsburg, Maryland (U.S.) by leasing an existing 25,000ft2 (2,323m2) space next door, with room available for future expansions, according to Maryland’s Department of Commerce. This is expected to double the company’s workforce from 100 to 200 over the next...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
What to Know About Used Industrial Equipment in Maryland
The modern world lives under the impetus of materialism. For better or worse, this means that the brand-new option is always the most popular. Many companies, when looking to meet the demands of modern industry, tend to lean more toward selling brand-new equipment rather than used products. But it is about time for a major paradigm shift.
Virginia Department of Forestry on why you should ‘leave your leaves’
The last of the fall leaves are starting to hit the ground and are probably piling up in your yard or garden. You may want to rake them up, throw them away, or burn them, but the Virginia Department of Forestry is encouraging another solution -- leave them alone.
Rocket Launching From NASA Flight Facility Will Be Visible Across East Coast
A NASA rocket launching from Virginia on Friday, Dec. 9 will be briefly visible across the East Coast (see map above or click here for times). Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is set to launch at 6 p.m. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy...
State Roundup: MEA natural gas grants stir anger; Hogan urged to adopt California E-vehicle standards; Frosh releases police officer-involved fatality report
MEA NATURAL GAS GRANTS ANGER ENVIRONMENTALISTS: The Maryland Energy Administration has announced $9.25 million in grants for expanding natural gas infrastructure in the state, angering environmentalists who have called the move a handout to the fossil fuel industry at ratepayers’ expense. And a spokeswoman for the environmental Rocky Mountain Institute said that it is incumbent upon Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his administration to make sure that their investments are in line with the state’s climate plans. Aman Azhar/The Baltimore Banner.
WTOP
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
Change in Virginia tolls soon requiring taller vehicles to pay 3x standard rate
If you pride yourself in having the tallest truck in town, you might want to rethink your drive to work. A change in Virginia toll rates on Express Lanes is raising the prices for taller vehicles to three times that of the standard rate.
wakg.com
Sen. Kaine Suggests an Approach to Help Prevent Mass Shootings
Virginia has been hit hard recently with two tragic mass shootings. The first at the University of Virginia that killed three football players and the second at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed six. Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine noted yesterday that there was a similarity between the two shootings...
Bay Net
Strong Opening Weekend For Maryland Deer Firearm Season
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported 10,116 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2022 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 26-27. Despite bad weather on Sunday, the overall harvest was just 3% lower than last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,446 deer.
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
State troopers rescue injured hunter from marshy area near Maryland wildlife refuge
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police rescued a hunter who was injured and stranded near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, according to authorities.State troopers used their helicopter to search for the hunter amid marshy terrain after learning that a man had fallen from a tree stand, police said in a press statement issued Saturday.They found the hunter on the ground after he had fallen 14 feet to the ground from the tree stand, according to authorities.At that point, he was in need of medical attention, police said.The crew inside the helicopter assisted first responders from Dorchester County with their ground rescue efforts, according to authorities.The crew deployed a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That person helped prepare the hunter for an aerial extraction, police said.State troopers used their helicopter to hoist the hunter 80 feet into the air before flying that person to a trauma center, according to authorities.
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
Bay Net
State Issues Consumer Alert On Warning Signs Of Flood Damaged Vehicles
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – While November 30 marks the end of hurricane season, the impacts of this year’s storms will continue for months to come. The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) and the Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA) are partnering to issue an alert for consumers in the market for a used car to vigilantly be aware of flood damaged vehicles originating from states recently impacted by hurricanes and flooding.
Maryland Reporter
Columbia, MD
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT
MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.http://marylandreporter.com/
Comments / 0