kswo.com
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
Burkburnett man killed in ATV accident
A Burkburnett man died on December 2, 2022, when he was thrown from an ATV.
thechronicle.news
Two injured in wreck near Fort Cobb
An Elgin teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning near Fort Cobb. Jesse Hefley, 18, was driving east on Caddo County Road 1325 in a 2016 Mazda 3, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The car went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge guardrail, coming to rest in a creek.
kswo.com
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A controlled burn got out of control in Comanche County Saturday afternoon. Some debris blew away, spreading the fire across several acres in a field. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 75th St. and SE Bishop Road. Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released more details in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Christopher Blessing, the victim, now identified as Lillian Tolson, was crossing Highway 7 headed north from the Pizza Hut parking lot when a Hummer traveling eastbound struck her.
KTUL
34-year-old dead after crash near Pryor, troopers say driver intoxicated
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old man from Lawton died after a crash in Mayes County early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Elliott/US-69A just south of Pryor. Christopher Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
kswo.com
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The eastbound lanes of HWY-7 are currently closed at SE 45th St. after an SUV hit a passing pedestrian. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, around 1 p.m. an SUV struck a pedestrian while they were crossing the street near Pizza Hut on SE 45th. The pedestrian was then flown to OU Health Center for treatment.
newschannel6now.com
Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls. City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be...
YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County
A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
OSBI still investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Oklahoma man
OSBI are now referring to the disappearance of a 69-year-old man from Cotton County, Oklahoma as "suspicious".
WFPD adds national database to search for missing men
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls men, Travis Russell, 23, and Kyler David Dickerson, 32, have been reported missing. Two separate cases, but both are on the same radar. Wichita Falls Police have been investigating theses cases since they were reported. Now they are looking to widen the search with help from state and […]
kswo.com
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man died in a crash which took place Wednesday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before one on Elliott or US 69A, about a mile south of Pryor. OHP officials said 34-year-old Christopher Simmons and his...
Arrest made in Wichita Falls’ 18th homicide of 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday, December 2, 2022, the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection to the city’s eighteenth homicide of the year. According to a press release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, officers responded to the North Texas State Hospital on […]
Affidavit reveals new details in State Hospital murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit provides details about the death of a client at North Texas State Hospital, allegedly at the hands of another patient. The affidavit said shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Wichita Falls Police went to the to the state hospital after an AMR ambulance crew requested assistance with […]
Missing man found safe
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was reported missing from a rehab center after he walked away has been found. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook Page, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike has been found and is safe. On Thursday, WFPD posted that Howard walked away from Advanced Rehab on Kemp Blvd.
kswo.com
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
kswo.com
OSBI calls Cotton County Silver Alert suspicious
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -Authorities said 69-year-old Grady “Bruce” Benson was last seen November 9th, but the details of that sighting have become unclear. “When I came in, everything was in its place, the door was locked, and garage doors were down. He wasn’t here, he didn’t look like he had been here at all.”
UPDATE: Missing man found safe, WFPD says
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:25 a.m. The Wichita Falls Police Department said the missing man was found and “is safe”. According to a Facebook post shared by the WFPD, Terry “Mike” Howard was found safe Thursday, December 1, before 10 p.m. The WFPD thanked the community for their help in finding Howard. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) […]
kswo.com
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says a fugitive wanted in connection to three murders has been arrested in Lawton. According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin Artis was in Lawton and was wanted for a triple homicide out of South Carolina.
kswo.com
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -Authorities said 69-year-old Grady “Bruce” Benson was last seen November 9, but the details of that sighting have become unclear. “When I came in, everything was in its place, the door was locked, and garage doors were down. He wasn’t here, he didn’t look like he had been here at all,” said Bruce’s son, Grady Benson II.
