A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.

2 DAYS AGO