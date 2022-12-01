Read full article on original website
Related
'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations – as it happened
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
Russia Has Admitted It Needs 5 Million Troops to Win War, Ukraine Says
Oleksiy Gromov, from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian officials had circulated a document about the need for more troops.
Voice of America
Russia Investing Large Amount of Its Military Might in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Russia is investing a large amount of its “over all military effort and firepower,” the British Defense Ministry said Saturday, along a “15km sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut” in Ukraine. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort...
Russia says the West must recognize its control over land its forces are losing before any Ukraine peace talks
"President Putin has been, is and remains open for contacts, for negotiations," a Kremlin spokesperson said.
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’
Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Putin meets with mothers of fallen Russian soldiers
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the mothers of Russian soldiers, some of whom have died while fighting his war in Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
How Russian ally Kazakhstan is taking a stand against the Ukraine war
Kazakhstan is toeing the line between maintaining a friendly relationship with Russia while also building stronger ties with the European Union.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine first lady urges UK to support special tribunal for Russian war crimes – as it happened
In visit to UK parliament, Olena Zelenska calls for Nuremberg-style tribunal
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Warns NATO Over Supplying Ukraine With Patriot Systems
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems, denouncing the alliance as a "criminal entity" for delivering arms to what he called "extremist regimes". Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal moderniser as president from 2008 to 2012,...
Macron on war crimes, Taiwan, and Putin's ambitions
French President Emmanuel Macron urged the international community to launch legal initiatives against Russian President Vladimir Putin in light of recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. During a wide-ranging interview for 60 Minutes this week, correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Macron if Putin should be charged with war crimes. "What...
Comments / 0