NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police allege that a shoplifting suspect sprayed a trooper with an unknown chemical agent during a traffic stop shortly afterward. According to police 37-year-old Rneisha Anderson was arrested along with a 17-year-old female accomplice. On Sunday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center Drive in Newark, regarding a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. The suspect, later identified as Reneisha Anderson, had removed merchandise from the store and fled to an occupied car waiting in the parking lot. “A trooper in the area located the vehicle and initiated The post Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
WDEL 1150AM
Dead shootout suspect identified
Delaware State Police have identified the man who led multiple police agencies on a pursuit across New Castle County on Friday, December 2, 2022, ending in an I-95 shootout, as 39-year old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle. Wiseman fired on police in Newport, carjacked a vehicle on Route 141 and...
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
WBOC
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A man died after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road and approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unable to do so, trooper said.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Wbaltv.com
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
Delaware lawmaker to revive wine-by-mail bill
A Republican lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year Delaware legalizes the direct shipment of wine. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, authored a bill in the last General Assembly to allow Delawareans to have wine shipped directly to their homes. The House Economic Development Committee released the bill but it was not allowed to the House floor for a vote. ... Read More
Police: Trooper trapped in door as SUV topped 115 mph; driver arrested
A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday.
WDEL 1150AM
Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital
An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
firststateupdate.com
County Officer Discharges Firearm During Foot Chase Sunday
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place in Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms, according to Corporal Michael McNasby.
Wrong-way driver from Cecil County kills 4 on Delaware interstate
A Cecil County driver who was going the wrong way on a Delaware interstate caused a crash that killed four people Wednesday night.
