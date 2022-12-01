Home Builders Association’s charity partners with Make-A-Wish chapter to raffle off custom home in North Royalton

Read full article on original website
Athletes, community help Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids in more places: Allen Smith
Guest columnist Allen Smith is the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. A native of Toledo, he holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University. He and his wife of 19 years, Vontyna, live in Avon.
Holiday beers to sip in December: We tried 12 with varying spices
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We decided to sip only holiday beers for this month’s review. They come from across the country. The style is popular in Northeast Ohio, of course, but it varies elsewhere. We sipped 12 beers from different breweries. We’ll list them by state. All are Christmas...
South Euclid Lyndhurst School news: STEM grant received; students write patriotic essays; musical creativity in Columbus
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent news from the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District, as gathered by the district. SEL Schools Wins 2022-2023 Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant. The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District was recently awarded a $15,000 classroom grant to expand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
GE at NELA Park continues 98-year tradition of annual holiday lighting display (photo gallery)
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the 98th consecutive year, GE in East Cleveland at NELA Park lit up the night with its holiday light display. This year’s theme, “Holiday Delighter,” uses more than a half million LED lights. “For some people Black Friday signals the the start...
Cheerful Berea crowd gathers at Jack Frost Festival of Lights (photos)
BEREA, Ohio – A chilly breeze definitely nipped at noses Saturday night (Dec. 3), as Berea’s Jack Frost Festival of Lights officially opened the city’s holiday season. The annual parade included many community and business groups, brightly decorated vehicles, lots of bundled but happy children, and the bopping musical rhythms of the Baldwin Wallace University “Marching Yellow Jackets” Band.
Gregory Halpern’s outstanding photographic portrait of Buffalo closes out the Bidwell era at Transformer Station
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A big change is coming soon to the nonprofit Transformer Station gallery in Ohio City, which has enormously strengthened the visual arts scene on Cleveland’s West Side. Collectors Fred and Laura Bidwell, who opened the gallery in 2013 as a joint project with the Cleveland...
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
Seniors’ growth sets an example for Kirtland’s returning core
Marion Local vs. Kirtland High School Division VI Football Championship, December 3, 2022 — CANTON, Ohio — Marion Local has missed just one state championship game in the last 12 years. So has Kirtland. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
During a horrific week after the death of our brother firefighter, Johnny Tetrick, your support was everything: The firefighters of Cleveland Fire Station 22
CLEVELAND -- As we begin picking up the pieces from the devastating line-of-duty death of our brother, Johnny Tetrick, we would like to say thank you. In the days following Saturday, Nov. 19, we converged on Station 22 to prepare for Johnny’s funeral and to try to make sense of the tragedy. Every day, we were greeted by sympathy cards, mounds of pastries, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and coffee.
‘The work is just beginning,’ and what that means for Glenville’s state title defense
CANTON, Ohio — Glenville’s celebration had not even reached the buses for the trip back to Cleveland when Ted Ginn Sr.’s focus shifted from his first state football championship to what he always feels is the true task at hand. “The work is just beginning,” he said...
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
Glenville’s OHSAA football title achieves top goal to ‘Win states and make the city happy’
CANTON, Ohio -- Cleveland’s city schools have an incredibly rich winning tradition. Since its creation in 1904 Cleveland’s Senate Athletic League schools have won 156 state championships. From basketball and track and field to wrestling, baseball and even gymnastics, Cleveland’s city schools have won hardware in almost every...
1,200 customers still wait for power Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just over 1,200 customers were still waiting early Sunday evening to have their power restored by FirstEnergy, down from the over 3,300 that had been in the dark at about noon. The outages followed high winds that caused havoc throughout Northeast Ohio on Saturday. Both numbers were...
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
‘Is this the right thing to do?’ Thieves steal the family car of a 10-year-old cancer patient during chemo treatment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While her 10-year-old son finished up another round of cancer treatment, Antoinetta Palladino planned to leave early and make sure the house was comfortable for his recovery. She walked through the garage at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on Nov. 20 and quickly realized the car...
Demolition contractor called to raze building at old mill complex in Kent, fire extinguishing continues, fire officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A demolition contractor has been called to raze a building at the former Williams Brothers/Star of the West Mill complex in Kent after a fire ravaged it Friday morning. Fire crews are still trying to extinguish the fire as of Saturday afternoon, according to a news release...
Glenville wins first OHSAA state football championship, 26-6 vs. Cincinnati Wyoming in Division IV final
CANTON, Ohio — Year after year, Ted Ginn Sr. has sent teenagers from his football teams to college. Those teenagers suiting up for him now at Glenville helped him win its first state championship Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton with a 26-6 victory vs. Cincinnati Wyoming in the Division IV title game.
New MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed will be paid up to $1.37 million; ‘premature to speculate’ on future of hospital’s bonus system
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System’s new president and CEO Airica Steed could earn up to $1.37 million in a cash compensation package that includes salary and potential preformance-based bonuses, an amount lower than what ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had received. Steed, who will start on Monday, will...
