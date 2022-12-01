Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Trump falsely claims he never called to ‘terminate’ US constitution despite having said exactly that
Former president Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he never advocated for an end to America’s constitution despite having called for its “termination” just days ago.On Saturday, the twice-impeached ex-president took to his Truth Social platform to argue that social media platforms’ work with 2020 presidential campaigns (including his own) amounted to “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party.” He also asked if the US should somehow discard the results of the election he lost or call a new election even though neither course is allowed under...
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Why U.S. Airline Pilot Wages Are Outpacing Global Rises
(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global...
North Carolina County Under Curfew After Power Station Attack, FBI Investigating
(Reuters) -Residents of a central North Carolina county faced a second night of freezing weather without power on Sunday after vandals opened fire on two electric substations in what authorities called a "targeted attack." A motive for the Saturday night damage spree wasn't clear, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields....
Rep. Greene Blasts 'Turncoat' Republicans for Not Fighting 'Election Fraud'
Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Saturday that "elections have consequences, election interference has consequences, and election fraud has consequences."
SCOTUS hears case arguing LGBTQ rights, freedom of speech violations
The U.S. Supreme Court is tasked with deciding whether a wedding website designer is allowed to refuse to make websites for same-sex couples.
North Carolina Electric Grid Shooter 'Knew Exactly What They Were Doing,' Sheriff Says
(Reuters) -The orchestrator of gunfire attacks on power stations in North Carolina that left nearly an entire county without electricity for a second straight day knew "exactly" how to disable the stations, sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Monday. Fields' comments came as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned of a...
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
U.S. Drops Insider Trading Case Against Two Florida Men
BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Monday moved to dismiss insider trading charges against a hedge fund manager and a Florida entrepreneur after their star witness withdrew from an agreement to cooperate with authorities and decided not to testify against one of them. Federal prosecutors in Boston last year accused...
US, EU weigh climate-based tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminium -Bloomberg News
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium as part of a bid to fight carbon emissions, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on U.S. Constitution
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday condemned Donald Trump's weekend remarks that called for suspension of constitutional rules, and urged more Republicans to come forward to rebuke the former president. "Every President and every member of Congress swears to 'defend' the Constitution of the United States," White House...
Chinese Hackers Stole Millions Worth of U.S. COVID Relief Money, Secret Service Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
FBI Says Fugitive Has Been Extradited From Mexico to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, according to the FBI. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug...
Ukraine Strikes Two Military Bases Inside Russia Using Unmanned Drones - NYT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine struck two military bases hundreds of miles inside Russia using unmanned drones, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a senior Ukrainian official. The drones were launched from Ukrainian territory and at least two planes were destroyed at one of the bases and several more...
Marshall: Execution Review Should Happen Quickly
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A state review of execution procedures should be done quickly so death sentences can move forward, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday. Marshall told reporters that he did not object to the review announced last month by Gov. Kay Ivey after a string of...
U.S. to End Mpox Public Health Emergency in January
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Mpox cases are down significantly in the United States, prompting the federal government to plan not to renew an emergency designation for the virus when it expires late next month. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not expect that...
U.S. Delays Enforcing Tougher ID Rules Until May 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) said Monday it will delay enforcement of rules requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building, by another two years to May 2025. The U.S. Congress in 2005 approved federal standards for...
Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose.
Jury Deliberating in Trump Organization's Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Jurors in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial started deliberating on Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors said amounted to a criminal scheme that went on for at least 15 years. During approximately four hours...
