Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
Matt Hardy Comments On The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy and Vince McMahon, Says Vince Liked Him A Lot
In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about the working relationship between his brother Jeff and former boss Vince McMahon. He said: “I think Vince liked Jeff a lot. He could tell he was different, he was out there. When...
More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match
As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute. The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman...
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
Road Dogg On What His New Position In WWE Entails, How He Got the Job
Brian “Road Dogg” James is the new VP of Live Event Creative in WWE, and he recently discussed how he got the role and what it entails. Road Dogg spoke with Military News for a new interview, and you can see some highlights belowL. On his new WWE...
Matt Hardy On Why Shelton Benjamin Never Had a Main Event Run in WWE, Says It Would Be Different Today
Shelton Benjamin has been a reliable performer for WWE over the years but he never got a main event push, and Matt Hardy recently weighed in on why that’s the case. Hardy discussed Benjamin briefly in the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can check out some highlights below:
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Dan Severn Recalls Signing With WWE, Vince McMahon Agreeing To Him As a Part-Time Wrestler
Dan Severn had a run in WWE in the late 1990s, and he recently looked back at that time in a new interview. Severn spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his match tonight at Cincinnati Ohio Wrestling’s Holiday Havoc, and you can check out the highlights below:
Aliyah Reportedly Cleared To Return To The Ring
Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Aliyah has been cleared to return to the ring after previously dealing with injuries. She is not injured now, however, simply waiting to be booked. When she was out of action, her injury led to Shotzi getting her spot and turning...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22
We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
AEW News: Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut on Rampage, Juice Robinson Returns
– Shane Taylor has arrived in AEW, and has made a challenge for ROH Final Battle. Friday’s episode of Rampage saw the ROH alum appear during an interview with Keith Lee and challenge Lee to a match at the December 10th PPV, as you can see below. Lee and...
Brian Gewirtz Reacts To Rock-Royal Rumble Rumors, Names Some ‘Discussed’ Crazy Ideas In WWE
Brian Gewirtz saw word of the rumors that Rock has been discussed to win the Royal Rumble, and responded by naming some other things that he saw “discussed” there. It was reported last week that Rock has been discussed as an option to win the Rumble to set up a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania, which is a bout that’s been speculated on and teased for a while.
More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
Tyson Fury Can’t Wait to Return to WWE, Down to Face Paul Brothers
Tyson Fury would like to return to WWE soon, and is down with the idea of a match with Logan and Jake Paul. Fury, who faced Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, recently appeared on Boxing Social and weighed in on a potential return to the company. You can check out the highlights below:
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE held a weekend live event in Brodie Lee’s hometown of Rochester on Saturday, and Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late wrestling star at the show. As you can see in the below video, Rollins addressed the crowd during the live event and talked about how much Lee meant to him, and dedicated the evening to Lee.
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
As previously reported, Roman Reigns was reportedly ‘very heated’ with Kevin Owens following an unplanned slap at Survivor Series that allegedly ruptured his eardrum. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that while the eardrum may not be ruptured, it was definitely injured. It was also noted that the situation has either blown over or at least calmed down to the point that Reigns will still be working with Owens.
WWE News: Behind the Scenes of World Cup Photoshoot, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Joaquin Wilde Compared to Pee Wee Herman Again
– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video for the recent World Cup photoshoot:. – FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in 3 Minutes:. – Joaquin Wilde got compared to Pee Wee Herman again:
Booker T on Why WWE Has to Protect Roman Reigns
– During a recent edition of the The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed a potential matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns and who should win. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Booker T on if The Rock should beat Roman Reigns: “I don’t...
