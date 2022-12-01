ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
411mania.com

Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT

In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
411mania.com

Road Dogg On What His New Position In WWE Entails, How He Got the Job

Brian “Road Dogg” James is the new VP of Live Event Creative in WWE, and he recently discussed how he got the role and what it entails. Road Dogg spoke with Military News for a new interview, and you can see some highlights belowL. On his new WWE...
411mania.com

Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era

Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com

Aliyah Reportedly Cleared To Return To The Ring

Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Aliyah has been cleared to return to the ring after previously dealing with injuries. She is not injured now, however, simply waiting to be booked. When she was out of action, her injury led to Shotzi getting her spot and turning...
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22

We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com

AEW News: Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut on Rampage, Juice Robinson Returns

– Shane Taylor has arrived in AEW, and has made a challenge for ROH Final Battle. Friday’s episode of Rampage saw the ROH alum appear during an interview with Keith Lee and challenge Lee to a match at the December 10th PPV, as you can see below. Lee and...
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Reacts To Rock-Royal Rumble Rumors, Names Some ‘Discussed’ Crazy Ideas In WWE

Brian Gewirtz saw word of the rumors that Rock has been discussed to win the Royal Rumble, and responded by naming some other things that he saw “discussed” there. It was reported last week that Rock has been discussed as an option to win the Rumble to set up a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania, which is a bout that’s been speculated on and teased for a while.
411mania.com

More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It

As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
411mania.com

Tyson Fury Can’t Wait to Return to WWE, Down to Face Paul Brothers

Tyson Fury would like to return to WWE soon, and is down with the idea of a match with Logan and Jake Paul. Fury, who faced Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, recently appeared on Boxing Social and weighed in on a potential return to the company. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event

WWE held a weekend live event in Brodie Lee’s hometown of Rochester on Saturday, and Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late wrestling star at the show. As you can see in the below video, Rollins addressed the crowd during the live event and talked about how much Lee meant to him, and dedicated the evening to Lee.
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud

As previously reported, Roman Reigns was reportedly ‘very heated’ with Kevin Owens following an unplanned slap at Survivor Series that allegedly ruptured his eardrum. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that while the eardrum may not be ruptured, it was definitely injured. It was also noted that the situation has either blown over or at least calmed down to the point that Reigns will still be working with Owens.
411mania.com

Booker T on Why WWE Has to Protect Roman Reigns

– During a recent edition of the The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed a potential matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns and who should win. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Booker T on if The Rock should beat Roman Reigns: “I don’t...

