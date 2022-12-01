Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
All aboard Olbrich’s Holiday Express
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trains are back on track at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens for the Holiday Express Flower and Model Train Show. Members from the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will travel from all over the state to show off their garden scale model trains. Hundreds of festive poinsettias and fresh evergreens are the backdrop to this year’s featured carnival theme.
Channel 3000
Find unique, artistic gifts for everyone on your list at 17 local holiday markets
“Support local” is probably a phrase you hear a lot this time of year. Purchasing holiday gifts from local artisans and makers is a great way to give back to the community. It keeps money circulating locally (which will inevitably benefit you!) and maintains the vibrancy of the local arts scene. Plus, what’s more festive than feeling like you’re shopping directly from Santa’s North Pole workshop? Mark your calendar for these opportunities to support local artists, community causes and craftspeople at holiday markets popping up around town.
nbc15.com
Crews respond to Christmas tree fire in Township of Dekorra, remind public to water trees often
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded to a Christmas tree fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning. Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS responded to a single family residence on Tipperary Road in Dekorra just before 4 a.m. after a responder on scene confirmed they could see smoke. Units...
wwisradio.com
Van in Cornfield Found; Driver Deceased
(Fairfield, WI) — The sheriff in Sauk County isn’t sure how long an elderly man was inside his wrecked minivan in a corn field. Deputies found the van about 100 yards off the road near Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane in the township of Fairfield. The 73-year-old man inside was dead. The sheriff says the van was covered in frost, which means the wreck sat in the field for a while before deputies discovered it. The investigation into the wreck remains on-going.
Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
spectrumnews1.com
See the magic for yourself: Dr. Evermor lives on through his sculpture art
NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. — A short drive to North Freedom, Wis. and you could end up in an entirely different world: a world with 20-foot dragons, a band of musical birds and a woman named Tya Kottler who is the best storyteller in the world of Dr. Evermor. “First...
captimes.com
East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity
A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
nbc15.com
1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. According to the Madison Police Dept. statement, officers found the vehicle still burning around 1:20 a.m. when they arrived at the scene near Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive, near University Ridge Golf Course. When the fire was put out, the officers discovered the body inside.
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon.
captimes.com
AMC Madison 6 closes for good Thursday, a month earlier than expected
AMC Madison 6, the movie theater that opened with much star-studded fanfare as Sundance Cinemas 608, closed quietly Thursday night. The theater was already planning not to renew its lease at Hilldale at the end of December, as the shopping complex has plans to redevelop the space at the south end of the property into new retail space.
One person dead after crash, fire on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire early Monday on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive at around 1:20 a.m. Arriving officers found a vehicle on fire. Police said the vehicle had hit a light fixture...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
Channel 3000
5 tips to make the most of your Van Gogh experience
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition has made its big debut in the Madison area, and if you didn’t know that, you’ve likely been living under a craggy rock like the ones in the famed painter’s 1888 work, “The Rocks.”. Marketing for the multi-city exhibit that opened...
nbc15.com
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
One person in hospital after car crashes into Wisconsin River near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the Wisconsin River on the Highway 12 bridge heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning.
nbc15.com
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
nbc15.com
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
