‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann Promises to Release Austin Butler’s Full Concerts in Extended Cut
Last September, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann stated his plans for a four-hour Elvis cut, but he has recently re-ignited interest in the cut by revealing that he wants to cut together a sequence of Austin Butler performing a full concert as The King. Many of Butler's individual performances were interspersed throughout the film, but he filmed a majority of the concerts in full, as they were originally performed by the singer. Luhrmann still has the footage, and has plans for the world to see a full concert, uninterrupted.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
ETOnline.com
'Love Actually' Director Says Keira Knightley Thought 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Was Going to 'Fail'
Keira Knightley wasn't so sure that Pirates of the Caribbeanwould be a hit. During ABC's The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, which aired on Tuesday, Richard Curtis, Love Actually's writer and director, recalled a conversation with the then-largely unknown actress during the making of his 2003 romcom.
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’s Adar actor Joseph Mawle explains why he’s quit series
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweractor Joseph Mawle has explained why he won’t be in season two.It was revealed on Thursday (1 December) that the actor would not be reprising the role of Adar in forthcoming episodes.Mawle made his debut as the orc leader when the first season of the series, based on the work of JRR Tolkien, was released on Prime Video in September.He took centre stage as the series progressed, and by the end of the season, is shown to become “king of the Southlands” before changing the location’s name to Mordor in a...
Martin Scorsese Used ‘Gimme Shelter’ in So Many of His Movies That Mick Jagger Noticed
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is quite aware of director Martin Scorsese's love of using the song 'Gimme Shelter' in movies.
The best crime and thriller books of 2022
Given the relentlessly grim nature of the news this year, it’s hardly surprising that escapism in the form of cosy crime continues to challenge traditional crime/thriller bestsellers, with Richard Osman’s third Thursday Murder Club mystery, The Bullet That Missed (Viking), riding high in the charts. The last 12 months have seen a bumper crop of excellent books at the cosy end of the spectrum, from Ajay Chowdhury’s second crime novel, The Cook (Harvill Secker), set against the backdrop of an east London curry house, to veteran Canadian author Louise Penny’s 18th Armand Gamache novel, A World of Curiosities (Hodder & Stoughton).
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
The Beatles Made a Pact to Visit Each Other After Death, and Paul McCartney Said It Could Be Frightening
Paul McCartney spoke about a pact The Beatles made in their early days. After a band member's death, McCartney half-expected to see him again.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster Is Dating a Billionaire’s Ex-Wife
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Love Actually hit movie theaters. The Christmas-themed romantic comedy is popular during the holidays and has become a tradition among many households. Many of Love Actually’s cast members, such as Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, and Hugh Grant, are still in the entertainment industry years after the movie wrapped.
Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’
Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters
Following the remarkable success of Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on its limited theatrical release, its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen on the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time. The sequel to the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Knives Out saw Daniel Craig return to the role of the flamboyant, Southern, celebrity detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with assisting in a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Kennedy Center Honors 2022: Julia Roberts salutes George Clooney, Eddie Vedder channels U2
The 45th Kennedy Center Honors brought big stars (Julia Roberts) to honor fellow big stars (George Clooney) to fete U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight.
How to join the Rockettes on stage at Radio City Music Hall this holiday season
Catching the Rockettes perform the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is a holiday right of passage. Now imagine being able to actually join the pros on stage at least once in your life? A true only-in-New-York moment!. That's exactly what Pepsi is offering this year through a pretty...
Complex
Joe Pesci Reveals He Suffered ‘Serious Burns’ in Iconic ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene
Speaking with People in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Joe Pesci discussed the demands of “slapstick comedy,” which resulted in him sustaining “serious burns” while filming one iconic scene of the film. “It was a nice change of...
Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
The first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival is happening next month!
The Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust just announced the full schedule for its very first New York Jewish Book Festival, which will kick off on Sunday, December 11 and run from 10am through 9pm at the cultural institution in Battery Park City. Guests...
New York Film Critics Circle Names ‘Tár’ as Best Film of 2022
The New York Film Critics Circle has named Tár as its best film of 2022. The critics group voted on its 2022 winners on Friday, with Tár star Cate Blanchett named best actress and Colin Farrell selected as best actor for his work in both After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin, with the latter winning best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' and 'Women Talking' Composer Hildur Gudnadóttir Could Make Oscars History AgainJamie Lee Curtis to Receive AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement AwardSanta Barbara Film Fest: 'Wakanda Forever' Star Angela Bassett Tapped for Montecito Award Best...
