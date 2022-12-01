Read full article on original website
VOLCANO WATCH: Mauna Loa Reawakens
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Daniel K. Inouye Highway is open in both directions and no communities are threatened at this time, as the eruption of Mauna Loa continues on the Northeast Rift Zone. (BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa, nearly one week old, continued overnight into Sunday. As...
Mauna Loa Eruption Update – Friday, December 2
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As of Friday morning, the slow-moving flow front was about 2.7 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, aka Saddle Road. (BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa continues on Hawaiʻi island, with two active fissures on the Northeast Rift Zone. The current USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WARNING / RED.
Landslide Temporarily Closes One Lane On Highway 19
(BIVN) – A landslide temporarily closed one lane on Highway 19 along the Hāmākua coast overnight. Hawaii Police say both lanes are now open near the 21 mile marker at Maulua Gulch near Laupahoehoe, where a landline forced a one-lane close for several hours, as crews worked to removed the debris.
Governor-Elect Josh Green Names Cabinet Selections
HAWAIʻI - The newly named nominees will serve as Directors and/or Deputy Directors for fourteen state departments in the Green cabinet. (BIVN) – Governor-elect Josh Green on Thursday announced a list of nominees to serve in his cabinet. In total, twenty appointments have been named to Director and Deputy Director positions across fourteen state departments.
