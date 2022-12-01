Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Superior RC holds 'Stuff the Stockings' fundraiser for Oregon DHS
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Superior RC, a remote control racing track located in Junction City, is a newer addition to the Junction City hobby scene. But that didn't stop them from jumping into the holiday spirit. Did you attend? SHARE your photos & videos. This Saturday, Superior RC held...
KVAL
Arrest made in fatal crash on Highway 58
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP), an on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 fatal crash on Highway 58 has resulted in the arrest of Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, OSP Troopers arrested Gonzalez-Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
KVAL
Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive heads to Roseburg, December 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Coming up on Tuesday, December 6, KVAL and nonprofit ‘Feeding Umpqua" are teaming up for the Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive. We'll be at the Bi-Mart on Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg from 5:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The Douglas County food...
KVAL
Senior Meals Site in Cottage Grove and Creswell closed due to icy conditions
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Council of Governments Senior & Disability Services office in Cottage Grove is closed Friday, December 2, due to winter conditions, as well as the Senior Meals Site. The Senior Meals Site in Creswell is also closed Friday, December 2, due to icy conditions.
KVAL
Waste management seeing more food waste for the holidays
EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday season is known for good eating, but it could be a time when Americans waste the most food. According the Lane County Waste Management, waste generation is nearly 20 percent higher during the holidays - on top of inflation this year. They say it's...
KVAL
70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade returns Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
KVAL
Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
KVAL
Big third quarter fuels Oregon women's victory over Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter, a performance Ducks head coach Kelly Graves called one of the best quarters he’s seen during his Oregon career - all part of a 90-51 victory for the Ducks over the University of Portland on Saturday.
KVAL
Hayward Field to host 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
EUGENE, Ore. — USATF has announced their 2023 competition schedule, and Eugene is once again highly featured. Hayward Field will host the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 6-9, 2023. It will mark the third consecutive year that Eugene has hosted the U.S. outdoor championships. The top three finishers in...
KVAL
Bushnell women improve to 5-2 with win over Multnomah
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bushnell women's basketball team started conference play with a win over Corban on Tuesday. The Beacons are trying to build on that during a five-game December homestand. Bushnell hosted the Lions of Multnomah at the Morse Center and picked up an 85-55 win. The Beacons...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball comes back to beat Arkansas, punches ticket to Sweet 16
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon volleyball team faced Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena after taking down Loyola Marymount on Friday. The Ducks struggled to find their rhythm on offense, hitting 0% in the first set, but came back in...
KVAL
Ducks sweep LMU in first round of NCAA volleyball tourney
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team remained perfect at home this season and matched the second-longest winning streak in program history Friday, when the Ducks opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a first-round sweep of Loyola Marymount before 3,474 fans in Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon advanced to face...
KVAL
Oregon men's basketball opens Pac-12 play with home win
EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante tied a career high with 22 points, and sophomore Brennan Rigsby made his Oregon debut Thursday as the Ducks opened conference play with a 74-60 win over Washington State. The win improves Oregon’s record to 4-4. Their first Pac-12 road game is...
