ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPAX

Flooding closes Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYYXQ_0jUCRPjm00

BIGFORK – A burst pipe that caused a flood on Wednesday night has closed the Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork.

According to a social media post, the main fire suppression pipe in the kitchen failed and 400 gallons a minute to pour out for several minutes.

The upstairs is completely flooded and the cellar was also damaged.

Stat Restoration is working on cleanup and management hopes to clean up and dry the cellar so that it can be reopened.

Meanwhile, work on renovating the kitchen will continue.

“We’re all in shock right now and trying to figure out a game plan, but we’re so thankful that no one was in the building when this happened,” the social media post states.

The brewery portion of the building was not affected, so Flathead Lake Brewing is still able to produce cans and kegs of craft beer.

There is no estimate of how long the business will be closed.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report

Comments / 3

Related
Flathead Beacon

Montana Craft Kitchen’s Holiday Appetizers

The holidays and cold winter days are the perfect excuses to gather with friends, coworkers and family to eat, drink and be merry. It’s the season of evening cocktail parties, fireside wine tastings and après-ski nourishment, and no one can take that to the next level quite like Chef Chris DiMaio with Montana Craft Kitchen.
NBCMontana

Bigfork Holiday Parade, and "A Touch of Christmas" to take place on Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bigfork wil hold its holiday parade on Saturday. The parade will wrap up with Santa’s arrival at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m. He will be available for pictures until 8 p.m. Enjoy "A Touch of Christmas" at The Bigfork Center...
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
KPAX

Plein Air art is on sale in Columbia Falls

Yu can find the Art in the Garden Show and Sale in Columbia Falls that features the work of the Plein Air Painters of the Flathead in their first-ever group-wide sale.
Lake County Leader

Former Gov. Racicot: “We’ve got to fix this”

Backed by a wall plastered with Democratic banners from five counties, former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot offered a lesson in civics and civility recently at the Sanders County Fairgrounds 4-H Pavilion in Plains. Introduced as “a person who blends character, policy and political prowess,” Racicot has an impressive personal and political resume. He was born in Thompson Falls, grew up in Libby, graduated from Carroll College in Helena and earned a law degree from the University of Montana. He served in the JAG Corps in Germany for three years before returning home to work as deputy county attorney in Missoula and...
Whitefish Pilot

The end of an era on Big Mountain Rd.

As I’m riding my bicycle down Big Mountain Road this summer, dodging developer vehicles and construction debris left by the endless stream of trucks making their way from one development to the next, when I reach the bottom of the mountain I can’t help but wonder… as we clearly exit out of the humble past of our sleepy ski town roots and into an urbanized playground for the ultra-rich, how did it get so different this time around? Is it that those moving in have a completely different objective than those who originally came here?
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy