ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

ARC Auction this Sunday

The A.R.C. Auction at Simon Kenton School is back this year. It will be held this Sunday December 4 from 1 until 4pm at the school located at 705 North Ida Street . Doors will open at noon to browse. Lunch can be purchased from 101 Smokehouse. Businesses are donating...
wktn.com

Obituary for Jackie D. “Jack” Benton

Jackie D. “Jack” Benton, age 70, of Dunkirk, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, Dublin. He was born on April 15, 1952, to Marie O. (Irwin) (Nichols) Wright. Jack was raised by his mother, Marie and father, Willie Nichols, they preceded him in death. Jack was previously married to Kathy Benton and Tammy Frey.
wktn.com

Obituary for Vera May (Steele) Davis

A funeral service for Vera May (Steele) Davis will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
wktn.com

Obituary for Alex Shull

Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
wktn.com

Soloists Announced for Bluffton University’s 128th ‘Messiah’ Performance

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University’s music department has announced the soloists for its 128th performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Yoder Recital Hall. Soloists are Misook Yun, soprano; Elizabeth Frey, mezzo-soprano; Brian Skoog, tenor; and Max Pivik, bass. Lyric soprano Misook Yun...
wktn.com

One Sentenced in Common Pleas Court

One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Bryan C. Smith was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer.
wktn.com

Sturgeon Retires from Quest Credit Committee: Minter Named as Replacement

Kenton, OH – Quest Federal Credit Union is announcing the retirement of David Sturgeon from the Credit Committee. He was elected to serve on the committee by the members of the credit union following his retirement from Kenton City Schools after a 37-year career, finishing up his service to the school as the Superintendent.
wktn.com

Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Ottawa-Glandorf High School 77-39

The Lady Wildcats fell to a tough Ottawa Glandorf team tonight by a score of 77-39. The Cats were led in scoring by Olivia Nolting with 8 points. Sadie Larrabee and Tatum Miller each had 7 points. Macee Heckathorn scored 6 points. Ali Harpel had 5 points while Kyla Bostater had 4 points. Kinze Sprang added 2 points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy