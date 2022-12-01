ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.

About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The Center Square

Gordon sues Biden administration over oil and gas contract cancellations

(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
Vox

What Congress’s same-sex marriage bill actually does

Congress could soon pass historic protections for same-sex marriage, offering a critical safeguard if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 decision that established the right. The Senate has already passed this legislation, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, and it now heads to the House, which is...
AFP

Supreme Court to rule on Biden's student debt cancellation

The US Supreme Court agreed Thursday to rule on the legality of President Joe Biden's landmark effort to cancel hundreds of millions of dollars in student debt. "President Biden will keep fighting against efforts to rob middle-class families of the relief they need and deserve," she said.
The Hill

House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
The Hill

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.
The Center Square

Virginia student loan holders wait as Biden relief plan stuck in courts

(The Center Square) – As President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan remains tied up in the courts, many Virginia student loan holders are still unsure whether they will have some of their debt forgiven. About 12.5% of Virginians, which is more than 1.08 million people, owe some money on student loans. The average amount of debt per borrower is the fourth highest in the country at more than $39,000 per person, according to the Education Data Initiative. More than 85% of borrowers currently owe...
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
The Hill

Why Biden is keeping his distance from Georgia’s Senate runoff

With just two days to go, President Biden is staying away from the Georgia runoff, where Democrats are hoping Sen. Raphael Warnock can defeat Republican Herschel Walker and secure a crucial 51st Senate seat for the party. Biden has had basically no role in the runoff race despite a better-than-expected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy