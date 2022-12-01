ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found safe and he was reported missing from Knoxville

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE , Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said a man who was reported missing from Knoxville last month has been found safe.

New Knoxville Greyhound stop disrupts city bus operations, mayor’s office says

Dawson Miller, 21, was reported missing by his sister after she had not heard from him since Sept. 10. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said he was found Dec. 1 and is doing well.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Knox County News

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

He had previously last been seen in the 3600 block of Magnolia Avenue and had spoke of joining a fair road crew. He left home around the time of the Tennessee Valley Fair.

Denise Krupp
3d ago

Sept huh sis waited a little while before reporting him missing . my kids would report me missing the same day if not heard from

