Man found safe and he was reported missing from Knoxville

KNOXVILLE , Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said a man who was reported missing from Knoxville last month has been found safe.

Dawson Miller, 21, was reported missing by his sister after she had not heard from him since Sept. 10. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said he was found Dec. 1 and is doing well.

He had previously last been seen in the 3600 block of Magnolia Avenue and had spoke of joining a fair road crew. He left home around the time of the Tennessee Valley Fair.

