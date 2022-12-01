Read full article on original website
Angels Rumors: Four Potential Trade Targets for the Halos, According to MLB Insider
The Angels have been very active in the trade market thus far this offseason. They’re acquired utility man Gio Urshela from the Twins and power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers. Between the two moves, they’ve traded four pitchers in the organization, and have set themselves up to win...
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Dodgers lose key reliever to Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin reportedly will be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route
Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board. The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender...
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner reportedly more willing to 'chase' Aaron Judge than Brian Cashman
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, and not general manager Brian Cashman, may be leading the charge to re-sign Aaron Judge this fall. "There are some within the Yankees organization who think Steinbrenner is willing to chase Judge in a way Cashman is not," ESPN's Buster Olney explained for a piece published on Friday. "Hal is constantly compared to his father, George Steinbrenner, whose impetuous and sometimes reckless aggressiveness drove the Yankees to championships in the 1970s, to the basement of the standings in the '80s and, after being banned from baseball for a time, to a dynasty in the '90s. Hal Steinbrenner was booed at Yankee Stadium last summer -- as his father was, at times -- and as one industry acquaintance said, 'He hears that, and it's gotta hurt.'
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Yankees set to lose starting pitcher with market heating up
The New York Yankees don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season, but they are set to lose Jameson Taillon, who served valiantly as the team’s No. 5 option this past season and even could be considered a mid-rotation arm. Taillon joined the Yankees in 2021, receiving plenty of positive words from one of his good friends, Gerrit Cole.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Justin Turner Re-Signs With LA at $14 Million
File this one under: Weird Predictions. The Dodgers declined Justin Turner’s $16 million option this offseason, opting to pay a $2 million buyout instead. Both sides remain hopeful of a reunion, but right now he’s a free agent. Over on MLB Now, host Brian Kenny talked with FanGraphs...
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
A catcher, pitching depth and a big surprise. What do to the Cardinals have brewing?
For the St. Louis Cardinals, this winter’s hot stove is thus far the sort that requires the operator to double check the stove has been ignited, with a plan in mind to flee the house in case of a strong whiff of gas.
MLB Hot Stove: Aaron Judge to Giants ‘very realistic possibility’; Jameson Taillon to Mets or Phillies?
Aaron Judge has a big offer from the Yankees, eight years for around $300 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That probably won’t be enough for Judge to stay put. It’s believed the San Francisco Giants, Judge’s hometown club and favorite as a kid, will offer more to a free agent slugger who is coming off an AL MVP, 62-homer season.
Report: Mets didn't get opportunity to match Jacob deGrom's contract with Rangers
The Texas Rangers made a huge splash only two days ahead of baseball's Winter Meetings, inking free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom to a reported five-year, $185 million contract. How deeply the Mets were involved in negotiations with deGrom is unclear. However, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets didn't get an opportunity to match the Rangers' offer for deGrom.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Man who caught Roger Maris' 61st home run baseball dies
The man who caught the 61st home run that New York Yankees legend Roger Maris hit during the 1961 MLB season has died. "Sal Durante the guy who caught my dad’s 61st home run died last night," Roger Maris Jr. confirmed Friday morning via Twitter, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my dad will always be connected to each other because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. Condolences to the Durante family from the Maris Family."
