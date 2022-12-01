Read full article on original website
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fight, Dec. 1, Camel Drive, CCSO. A 14-year-old boy at Campbell County High...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Dec. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette man charged with first-degree arson
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of setting his trailer on fire and covering himself in bleach has been charged in circuit court with first-degree arson. Andrew L. Boyer, 34, was charged Sept. 8 and his preliminary hearing in circuit court is scheduled for Dec. 14. The incident began...
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
Stand-off suspect identified as deceased inmate at the Campbell County jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man who stood off against Gillette police last week and who had been facing felony drug charges has died while in custody at the Campbell County Detention Center, authorities said Friday. Kenneth R. Durrah, 36, was identified by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Dec....
Obituary: Frank A. Hoffman
Frank A. Hoffman: September 7, 1927 — November 29, 2022. Funeral service for Frank Hoffman will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at New Life Church; with Pastor Paul Baughman officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to...
