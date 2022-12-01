DUI Suspect Arrested After Canyon Country Crash Shears Two Fire Hydrants, Causes Power Outage

A DUI suspect was arrested Wednesday night after a Canyon Country crash sheared two fire hydrants and knocked out power in the surrounding area.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a multi-vehicle Canyon Country crash on the 18600 block of Via Princessa near Costco, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As a result of the Canyon Country crash, two fire hydrants were sheared and a light standard was knocked down, according to officials on scene.

A power box near the crash site was also damaged resulting in a power outage in the Canyon Country area.

Deputies on scene conducted field sobriety tests on one of the drivers and determined him to be under the influence where he was taken into custody, according to officials on scene.

