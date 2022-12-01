Read full article on original website
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 4
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close to create a work zone to reconfigure a crane. This closure...
Lenawee County Road Commission Ready for Winter Weather
Adrian, MI – With the winter season around the corner, the Lenawee County Road Commission is prepared to maintain local roads. At the recent Legislative Dinner in Adrian, Managing Director at the Lenawee County Road Commission Scott Merillat talked to WLEN News about salt supply and fuel costs…. Tune...
Who pays for the damage caused by the water main break? Why the city of Toledo isn't responsible
TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break in north Toledo at Galena and Chase streets caused homes and cars to flood. So who is going to pay for it?. Legally, the city of Toledo doesn't have to pay or do anything. The Ohio Revised Code spells out that "a...
I-94 closing in Jackson County for sign truss installation
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 will close again for construction in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing eastbound I-94 between Airport Road and U.S. 127/M-50/West Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for the placement of a sign truss, officials said. The highway is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. the same day.
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Considering Purchase Of Drone From Sheriff Department
Fayette Village Council began their regular meeting on November 30 at 6:09 p.m. at the village offices. Following a prayer, all in attendance stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current...
Howell Scofield Park Could See Major Revamp
The City of Howell is pursuing grant funding for major improvements at Scofield Park. The City is seeking a DNR Spark Grant to complete what are said to be much-needed improvements to the park. Conceptual plans have been created for the two-phase project – much of which would make the park more universally accessible for the community. The park currently has a very low rating for accessibility and functionality, with no ADA bathrooms or accessible parking.
VIDEO: The 2022 Saline Holiday Parade
Thousands of people visited downtown Saline Saturday for the cocoa crawl and for the Saline Merry Mile - but most of all, for the Saline Holiday Parade. The parade was presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.
One dead, four others hurt in three-car crash on I-75 in Wood County Saturday
Henry Township, Ohio - The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says Brandy Houghtalling, 34, of Whitehouse died following a three-car crash on Interstate 75 northbound around 10:13 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say Ivory Quinn, 30, of Toledo was driving a 2008 Cadillac SRX northbound when she lost...
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township. A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a...
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
OSHP: Whitehouse woman dies after I-75 crash on Saturday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 34-year-old Whitehouse woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Wood County on Saturday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just after 10 p.m.. 30-year-old Ivory Quinn, from Toledo, was traveling north on I-75 near Cygnet when she lost control...
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Upcoming Christmas In Swanton
COUNCIL … The Swanton Village Council listens as Mayor Toeppe delivers his report. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting began at 7:01 p.m. with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Council first...
Incoming students denied on-campus housing for spring semester due to lack of space
The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
Neighbors make potentially life-saving rescue in Toledo fire turned house explosion
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Vosper Ct. Friday evening. That fire quickly sparked an explosion causing major damage to the south Toledo home. The people inside weren’t hurt though, thanks to some incredibly brave neighbors. Kim Murray and Johna Rushlow...
Events of Monday, December 5, 2022
Economic Luncheon. 11:30 AM – 1 PM. Presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Weatherwax Hall at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, 215 W. Michigan Ave. There are a great number of positive economic development projects that will play a large role in our community during 2023. Those plans for Downtown, the City and the County will be shared by executives during this insightful luncheon event. This event features speakers from the Anchor Initiative, The Enterprise Group of Jackson, and the City of Jackson. Register here.
