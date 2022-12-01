Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn
The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
Yardbarker
Justin Verlander signs with NL team
The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom when the right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers last week, and they have moved quickly to replace him in their starting rotation. Justin Verlander and the Mets have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Verlander $86 million over two seasons and includes a vesting option for a third.
Yardbarker
Mets moving to big Plan B after Jacob deGrom's departure
The New York Mets are not just sitting back and licking their wounds after Jacob deGrom’s exit. News broke Friday that the two-time Cy Young winner deGrom has decided to leave the Mets and is signing a massive deal with a surprising AL team. In the wake of the...
Yardbarker
New York Mets add another bullpen flier
On Friday morning, it was announced that the New York Mets signed relief pitcher, Jimmy Yacabonis to a minor-league contract. For the Mets, yet another bullpen arm now added at this early point in the offseason. It started with the re-signing of Edwin Diaz right off the bat of free...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board. The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox interested in outfielder Max Kepler
With the Winter Meetings set to begin this weekend, it’s only natural that rumors begin to swirl regarding players. With the news that Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from Pittsburgh, there are also rumors swirling that the White Sox may be looking at another left-handed outfielder. According to...
Yardbarker
Yankees heavily pursuing elite starting pitcher on free agent market
The New York Yankees have enough salary space to land Aaron Judge and a premium starting pitcher. With Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon the primary names on the market, the Yankees have reportedly shifted their attention toward the latter option, who is looking for more years but far less money than Verlander, who is seeking a Max Scherzer-type of deal.
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a star outfielder from the Pirates
It was reported on Saturday afternoon that the Pittsburgh Pirates were informed that star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade. Of course, that opens up a fantastic opportunity for the New York Yankees, who have been connected to Reynolds for four years as a potential solution in the outfield. While...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Asks Important Question As Winter Meetings Begin
The Winter Meetings are finally here. This is where teams will be busy trying to add pieces to their rosters for the 2023 season in order to enhance their chances of a potential World Series run. After losing both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in the market for a big bat. Los Angeles, like the Boston Red Sox, has been tied to most of the bigger names in free agency -- including four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like it may be interested in another longtime Red Sox as well.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have an opportunity to build a special starting rotation
The New York Yankees need to be aggressive in the free agent market prior to extending Aaron Judge. With Judge reportedly wanting a nine-year deal, which would end when he’s 39 years old, general manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly has his work cut out for him. Negotiations are currently underway...
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
After the first five games of the season, many Lakers fans were ready to give up and throw in the towel. Truth be told, the Purple and Gold were horrible for the first few weeks of the season and genuinely looked like the worst teams in basketball. But things have...
Yardbarker
Potential Targets for LA Rumored to Be Returning with the Brewers
In the possibility that Trea Turner leaves the Dodgers, the team now is left to replace the shortstop. In searching for alternatives, the Dodgers have been on the hunt for a cheaper option including Brewer’s shortstops Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames. Those plans came to a quick halt after...
Yardbarker
Brewers could be sellers, Braves fit as hypothetical trade partner
It’s the story of the offseason, so just get used to it. What will the Braves do at shortstop? The club could and probably should re-sign Dansby Swanson, even if it is a little rich for Alex Anthopoulos’ blood. He’s a leader in the clubhouse, an ironman of a player, and will become infinitely more valuable without the shift. Obviously, AA has been known not to let relationships get in the way of business. If the value isn’t there, don’t expect the Braves to work out a deal with Swanson’s agent, who also represented Freddie Freeman during last winter’s debacle.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa, Finding a Shortstop, and all the Latest This Offseason
The Winter Meetings are officially underway, and Angels general manager Perry Minasian has his work cut out for him. The Angels still have their fair share of needs to fill — mainly shortstop and bullpen — despite adding three players early on in free agency. With the meetings...
Yardbarker
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
