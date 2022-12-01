ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kjluradio.com

One person arrested after multi-agency police chase through Boone County

Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to catch a driver involved in a vehicle pursuit in Boone County. The Columbia Police Department responded to a driver leaving the scene of a crash in Columbia early Sunday morning. They were able to provide a vehicle description to neighboring agencies. Shortly before...
KMZU

Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was searching for someone in eastern Columbia on Friday morning near South Field Drive. A sheriff’s office spokesman told ABC17 News that a deputy saw someone in the area who was believed to be a resident with six active Boone County warrants for failure to appear on The post Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Women Injured in JoCo Crash

Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1999 Chevy van, driven by 63-year-old Debra J. Bradfield of Centerview, was on Missouri 58, south of SW Route VV around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The van then returned to the roadway, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2018 Dodge Journey, driven by 53-year-old Brandi K. Hall of Holden. The van came to rest facing south and the Dodge came to rest facing east.
kjluradio.com

Pettis County man arrested with illegal weapons, homemade bombs & meth

Law enforcement from various mid-Missouri agencies serve a warrant in Pettis County related to an investigation into stolen firearms. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., when deputies along with investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of Jeffrey Friedley, 38. Friedley’s home is located in the 30000 block of Highway M just south of Sedalia.
kjluradio.com

One person facing DWI charge after head-on crash in Benton County

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Skinner, 39, of Osceloa, was driving on Highway 65, just north of Warsaw, on Friday afternoon, when she traveled into the path of an oncoming car, causing the two vehicles to collide head on.
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
kmmo.com

AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
krcgtv.com

Firearms, homemade explosives and meth recovered in Pettis County

Two firearms, four homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine were recovered as a search warrant was served in Pettis County Friday morning. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora, Missouri, located in the 30,000 block of Highway M.
kmmo.com

NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN HOWARD COUNTY

A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for property damage in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence where a victim stated that Jacob Brush had allegedly thrown a liquor bottle through a window of the victim’s work truck. It was also stated that Brush had thrown an object through the victim’s personal car window.
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR HARASSMENT

A Sedalia man was charged with felony harassment in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Sedalia Police Officer was dispatched to 102 East Tenth Street to a report of 30-year-old Seth Farr trespassing. Farr had already been arrested for trespassing on the property on November, 24 2022.
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man

A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN SENTENCED FOR STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall man charged with a felony for stealing has been sentenced in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sheriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera...
KMZU

Lafayette County crash seriously injures three

LAFAYETTE COUNTY – An accident in Lafayette County seriously injured three people Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Highway FF at Highway 0 occurred as a vehicle driven by Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, entered the path of another vehicle driven by Jason Kniffen, 71, of Odessa. Kniffen's vehicle struck the driver's side of Osborn's.
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For November 30, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 4th Street in reference to a 911 call hang up. Upon arrival, it was discovered a disturbance had occurred. A primary physical aggressor could not be determined. The male agreed to leave the residence for the night. A 12 hour log was completed.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol: Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County closed for multi-vehicle crash involving injuries

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F announced on Twitter on Friday night that a multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. A Highway Patrol spokesman told ABC17 News that the roadway will be closed for "a couple of hours." Troopers are on scene of The post Highway Patrol: Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County closed for multi-vehicle crash involving injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio

Linn Creek Woman Charged After Child Suffers Severe Burns

A Linn Creek woman faces felony charges after her young child suffers severe burns and she, allegedly, waited until confronted by law enforcement before seeking medical care for him. Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says, after she finally agreed to take the child for treatment, the stories kept changing prompting...

