Highest-paying business jobs in Nashville

#27. Tax preparers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $45,860

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $47,710

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

#25. Credit counselors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $51,110

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

#24. Training and development specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $57,450

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#23. Human resources specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,030

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#22. Fundraisers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,880

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

#21. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,290

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

#20. Compliance officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,780

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#19. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,760

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,800

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,870



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#17. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,300

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#16. Logisticians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,660

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#15. Labor relations specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,690

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#14. Cost estimators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $68,740

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#13. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $70,480

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

#12. Insurance underwriters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $71,680

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

#11. Accountants and auditors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $72,250

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#10. Budget analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $72,890

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#9. Project management specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,350

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#8. Loan officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,980

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#7. Credit analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $82,620

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#6. Management analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $84,780

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,800



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#5. Financial risk specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $84,920

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

#4. Financial examiners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $92,620

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#3. Financial and investment analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $95,800

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#2. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $97,500

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,410

– Employment: 12,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)

#1. Personal financial advisors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $108,980

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

