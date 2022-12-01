ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying business jobs in your city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgCwW_0jUCN1Ad00
Unsplash

#27. Tax preparers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $45,860
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690

National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsmzC_0jUCN1Ad00
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $47,710
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520

National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLTXT_0jUCN1Ad00
Canva

#25. Credit counselors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $51,110
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360

National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtuZr_0jUCN1Ad00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

#24. Training and development specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $57,450
– #312 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgkCi_0jUCN1Ad00
Rido // Shutterstock

#23. Human resources specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $58,030
– #369 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXF4t_0jUCN1Ad00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Fundraisers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $59,880
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320

National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQj3w_0jUCN1Ad00
fizkes // Shutterstock

#21. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $60,290
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770

National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtvzc_0jUCN1Ad00
ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#20. Compliance officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $62,780
– #347 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,200

National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VpZv_0jUCN1Ad00
fizkes // Shutterstock

#19. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,760
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340

National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,800
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,870

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubovr_0jUCN1Ad00
Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#17. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,300
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960

National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGE1u_0jUCN1Ad00
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#16. Logisticians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,660
– #290 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190

National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tZvK_0jUCN1Ad00
Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Labor relations specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,690
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxgda_0jUCN1Ad00
Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#14. Cost estimators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $68,740
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 880

National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoUVL_0jUCN1Ad00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $70,480
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJ5HN_0jUCN1Ad00
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#12. Insurance underwriters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $71,680
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980

National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5anb_0jUCN1Ad00
ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#11. Accountants and auditors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $72,250
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,570

National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLMla_0jUCN1Ad00
sabthai // Shutterstock

#10. Budget analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $72,890
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410

National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOthk_0jUCN1Ad00
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#9. Project management specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $80,350
– #348 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,440

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEaKH_0jUCN1Ad00
comzeal images // Shutterstock

#8. Loan officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $80,980
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,390

National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc1Ey_0jUCN1Ad00
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#7. Credit analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $82,620
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580

National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MO451_0jUCN1Ad00
fizkes // Shutterstock

#6. Management analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $84,780
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,800

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jx3Kx_0jUCN1Ad00
THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#5. Financial risk specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $84,920
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550

National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIj4W_0jUCN1Ad00
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#4. Financial examiners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $92,620
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ta6yF_0jUCN1Ad00
Undrey // Shutterstock

#3. Financial and investment analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $95,800
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,680

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yl1N_0jUCN1Ad00
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#2. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $97,500
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bZtZ_0jUCN1Ad00
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Personal financial advisors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $108,980
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,590

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

