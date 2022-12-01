Highest-paying business jobs in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying business jobs in your city.
Unsplash
#27. Tax preparers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $45,860
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $47,710
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Canva
#25. Credit counselors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $51,110
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#24. Training and development specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $57,450
– #312 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
Rido // Shutterstock
#23. Human resources specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $58,030
– #369 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Fundraisers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $59,880
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#21. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $60,290
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
ernestoeslava // Pixabay
#20. Compliance officers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $62,780
– #347 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#19. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,760
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,800
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#17. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,300
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock
#16. Logisticians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,660
– #290 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee →
Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Labor relations specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,690
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
Mongta Studio // Shutterstock
#14. Cost estimators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $68,740
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 880
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#13. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $70,480
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#12. Insurance underwriters
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $71,680
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#11. Accountants and auditors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $72,250
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
sabthai // Shutterstock
#10. Budget analysts
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $72,890
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#9. Project management specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $80,350
– #348 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
comzeal images // Shutterstock
#8. Loan officers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $80,980
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#7. Credit analysts
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $82,620
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#6. Management analysts
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $84,780
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock
#5. Financial risk specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $84,920
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#4. Financial examiners
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $92,620
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
Undrey // Shutterstock
#3. Financial and investment analysts
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $95,800
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#2. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $97,500
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Personal financial advisors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $108,980
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,590
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0