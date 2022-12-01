Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Met With Top Officials at the CFTC More Than 10 Times Over the Past 14 Months, Says Chairman Rostin Behnam

Read full article on original website
DOJ Asks for Independent Probe Into FTX Bankruptcy, a Likely Tactic to Gather Evidence on Alleged Fraud
FTX's bankruptcy case demands an independent review, the Department of Justice said, because of allegations of fraud and dishonesty which could damage the entire crypto industry. Andrew Vara, the U.S. bankruptcy trustee for FTX's case, said Sam Bankman-Fried and his team mismanaged the company or potentially engaged in fraudulent conduct.
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data
U.S. stock futures are little changed on Sunday night as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.12%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
Hong Kong Stocks Jump 3% as China Relaxes Some Virus Rules
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday as China relaxed virus testing rules in some cities, signaling more easing may come in the nation, which has been under strict Covid-related restrictions for more than two years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose...
Payrolls and Wages Blow Past Expectations, Flying in the Face of Fed Rate Hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
European Union Officials Set Russian Oil Price Cap at $60 a Barrel
The announcement comes after the G-7 group of advanced economies agreed back in September to impose a limit on Russian seaborne crude and therefore constrain revenues the Kremlin makes from the commodity. However, details on how the cap would work in practice have been debated and hashed out since that...
OPEC+ to Consider Deeper Oil Output Cuts Ahead of Russia Sanctions and Proposed Price Cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
The Fed's Path to a ‘Goldilocks' Economy Just Got a Little More Complicated
A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...
