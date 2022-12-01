ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

By Adam Conn
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzaEc_0jUCLtNg00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024.

The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team playoff format to expand to a 12-team format.

According to CollegeFootballPlayoff.com, the first round of the playoffs in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, December 21, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded school (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.).

College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season

For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four quarterfinal games and two semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis. The 2024 quarterfinals will take place in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals. The 2025 quarterfinals will take place in the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals. Specific dates for all quarterfinal and semifinal games will be announced later.

Under the new format, but using this week’s rankings, No. 5 Ohio State would play host to No. 12 Washington.

How Ohio State could make College Football Playoff: a timeline

The current College Football Playoff pits the No. 1 ranked team versus the No. 4 team while No. 2 plays No. 3 in semifinal games at one of six rotating six bowl games – Cotton, Fiesta, Peach, Orange, Sugar and Rose.

Expansion is expected to produce about $450 million in additional gross revenue for the conferences and schools that participate.

The plan to expand the playoff originated in June 2021, but the conference commissioners who manage the CFP could not come to the unanimous consensus to push the proposal forward. Talks of expansion for the 2024 season stalled in February.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood

At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The voting panel of the Associated Press Top 25 poll decided Ohio State football deserves to be ranked among the top four teams in the college rankings. Now the football world awaits the decision of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Ohio State moved up one...
The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals How He Handled Losing To Michigan

Losing to Michigan is unacceptable in the eyes of Ohio State's fans and administration, let alone twice in a row. On Sunday, coach Ryan Day asked what it was like for him in the days that followed the Buckeyes losing in "The Game." And it doesn't sound too pleasant... "You...
The Spun

Ryan Day Reacts To USC Loss, Ohio State's Playoff Hopes

With USC losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game last night, the door has been knocked wide open for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes to get into the College Football Playoff. And Day knows it too. Appearing on College GameDay this morning, Day was gracious for his...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
WDTN

Wright State men’s hoops falls to Youngstown 88-77

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State men’s basketball gave up its halftime lead to Youngstown State as Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with a game-high 43 points against the Raiders to hand them a 88-77 defeat for their second straight loss in Horizon League play on Sunday. Brandon Noel led Wright State with 22 points […]
ocolly.com

OSU football transfer portal tracker

With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH

Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
cdrecycler.com

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
spectrumnews1.com

Kurtis Blow's 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' comes to Columbus for 1 night only

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, rapper and songwriter Kurtis Blow is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Hip Hop Nutracker, and it's coming to Columbus for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Palace Theater. Blow has been one with hip-hop since he can remember. He...
Government Technology

Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data

In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Fear the Reaper at Dave’s Hot Chicken

Columbus diners have a curious enthusiasm for chicken restaurants. Even a common chain joint like Chick-fil-A will attract a line of cars that winds around its building during lunchtime. Here in the capital city, we can hardly wait for pedestrian crossings or red stoplights, but for fried chicken…well, that’s a different story.
WDTN

Ohio man shot while at nightclubs didn’t notice until he got a ride home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was out at some Northland area clubs was shot early Friday morning but didn’t realize it until he was on his way home. Columbus police arrived at Grant Medical Center after a report of a man with a gunshot wound arrived. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man had been shot in his left hip overnight while out at Northland area night clubs on Karl Road.
Axios Columbus

10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus

Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:1. 🚗 Magic of LightsNew this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.717 E. 17th Ave.$25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.2. 🇩🇪 German Village LightsLuminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop...
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy