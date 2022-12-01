Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
SEC Championship Game victory a microcosm of Georgia Bulldogs' football season
Top-ranked Georgia’s 50-30 throttling of then-No. 14 LSU in the SEC title game was a microcosm of the Bulldogs’ football season that has them 13-0 for the first time in school history. “Our team kind of played this game like they played the whole season,” coach Kirby Smart...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star
Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death near Blue Ridge Lane
CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred along Blue Ridge Lane in Conyers. Deputies were dispatched to an area of Blue Ridge Lane at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 following reports of a disturbance, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0