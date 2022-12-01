ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Joc Believes Female Rap Dominance Will Slow In 2023

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago
Yung Joc feels that there won’t be a lot of women rappers buzzing and running the game a year from now.

During a sit down with Vlad TV, Joc was asked why women in Hip-Hop can’t seem to get along, citing the Latto and Nicki Minaj debacle as his point of reference. After a long pause, Joc voiced his opinion that women “don’t want to share” and said this behavior would carry over to “the spotlight.”

After expressing how “confrontational” females are compared to males, the rapper, legally known as Jasiel Amon Robinson, then asserted that in 2023 there could be significantly fewer “budding” women rappers.

“Women are very confrontational. More than men, women don’t care. Women are going to say what’s on their minds. Women are very forthcoming. They’re very [catty]. Like this whole thing with Latto and Nicki,” Robinson, 42, said.

“Even now, you got all these female rappers, let’s give it another 180 days. Let’s give it to this time next year, and let’s see if we got this many female rappers that’s buzzing. I bet you it won’t be, because a lot of them are gonna phase out.”

The “Its Goin’ Down” artist elaborated on Latto and Minaj’s Twitter spat, claiming that the Young Money rapper was “bullyesque.”

“Nicki is kind of bullyesque. I think Nicki as of late has been a little bullyish. And it’s not a diss, I’m being honest,” he said canididly. “She said what the f**k on her mind, and Latto didn’t back down in the situation. We doing too much bickering. Social media allows us to do too much talking sometimes. What are we arguing about?”

Nick Minaj and Latto went to blows on social media on Oct. 13 after the Queens rapper’s “Super Freaky Girl” wasn’t considered in the rap category and was reportedly listed as pop for the 2023 Grammys. However, Minaj, 39, discovered that Latto’s track “Big Energy” was nominated in a rap category and decided to speak about the southern artist.

“If SFG [Super Freaky Girl] has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she wrote. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

The Queen emcee then quote tweeted a video of Latto calling “Big Energy” a pop song to which the Barbz leader replied, “Yikes.” Latto noted Minaj’s tweets, and the two began trading shots online with Minaj referring to the Georgia rapper as a “Karen” and “scratch-off,” mocking her name.

