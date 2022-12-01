Read full article on original website
Related
Newt Gingrich warns Republicans that Joe Biden is winning the fight
Former speaker who led charge against Bill Clinton raises eyebrows with column heralding Democrat’s first-term success
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge
(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
Trump reportedly paid off debt to company linked to North Korea while in office
There is a "chance" Donald Trump didn't break the law by hiding debt from his 2016 presidential campaign's financial disclosure reports, according to Forbes. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the then-candidate failed to disclose $19.8 million in debt to Daewoo, a South Korean company with a history of ties to North Korea.
Democrats aim to seize outright Senate majority in Georgia runoff
The contest between Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker will decide if Democrats maintain their majority
Affordable Housing: New federal legislation designed to help Oregon, nation
As the nation continues to face a crisis of housing affordability, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has introduced the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act. The legislation is aimed at ending Wall Street ownership of residential housing. While aspects of the housing crisis— including a supply shortage—will take years to remedy, others can be addressed immediately, according to Merkley, including a ban on hedge funds and private equity...
GOP representative sparks anchor’s incredulity by refusing to denounce Trump’s call to ‘terminate’ constitution
Republican representative David Joyce refused to denounce outright Donald Trump’s shocking suggestion to “terminate” the constitution despite being repeatedly grilled by a talk show host. In his appearance on ABC’s “This Week” with anchor George Stephanopoulos, the Ohio representative appeared to dodge questions when pressed on Mr Trump’s latest statement. He went on to say that he would support him should he become the 2024 presidential nominee. “He [Mr Trump] says a lot of things,” Mr Joyce, the chair of the Republican Governance Group, insisted.He said the former president’s statements need to be taken in “context” and he cannot...
Comments / 0