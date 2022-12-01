ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Bailey Announces Her Mother is Cancer-Free

Cynthia Bailey had plenty of reason to be thankful Thanksgiving after announcing her mom’s cancer-free health status just days before the holiday. “For everyone that has been asking for an update on my mom @barbarafmorris cancer journey, i am so excited to let you all know that today was her last day of radiation, and she is by the grace of God cancer free!!!” Bailey captioned her heartwarming post.
Cardi B Shares Sweet Snuggle Time with 'Milk Wasted' Son Wave

Milk-wasted baby snuggles are one of Cardi B‘s favorite things right now. The mom of two hopped on Instagram to share some sweet moments with her 18-month-old son, Wave, after a feeding. Posting a photo to her Story captioned “Milk wasted,” the baby boy is seen fast asleep, cuddled up to Cardi’s chest with a paci in his mouth and a hand over his face. The rapper also shared a short video panning over her sleeping son, which she captioned, “He love his mommy.” Cardi, who shares Wave and daughter Kulture, 4, with her husband, Offset, has previously shared how much the...
Target removes water beads toy after baby hospitalized for swallowing one

Target has pulled a children's toy from its shelves after a 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after swallowing the toy. Target has removed a toy by Chuckle & Roar that includes water beads. The small gel balls are often used in sensory kits, which are popular for children with autism.Mom Folichia Mitchell told "Good Morning America" she bought a water beads activity kit for her 8-year-old son, who has autism. Shortly after, her younger daughter, Kennedy, began vomiting and became lethargic. At the hospital, doctors found she had swallowed one of the beads. The Berwick, Maine, mom said she bought the toy...
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

