Wichita man gets over 23 years for argument that turned fatal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court and heard his sentence for the murder of Ivell Ray in 2019.

Isaac Phillips’ mugshot from June 2019 (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Isaac Phillips was sentenced this morning to 285 months in prison, which equals out to 23 years and nine months.

He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon in Oct. 2022.

Phillips was c harged in June 2019 . Police say he and Ray were arguing early on a Sunday morning in the 400 block of N. New York St. when Phillips shot Ray multiple times, killing him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.