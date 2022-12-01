ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
HPD: Man found shot dead in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot to death at a home in southeast Houston. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 7900 block of Bowen Street.
Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
Alleged murder-suicide at Texas Children's Hospital, police say

HOUSTON - Police are on their way to an apparent murder-suicide at Texas Children's. Houston police tweeted they were on their way to a murder-suicide at 18200 Katy Freeway, which is the address for a Texas Children's Hospital. No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue...
Still Unsolved

Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar

Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money

The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
