cw39.com
Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
cw39.com
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
cw39.com
Deputies looking for suspect in deadly shooting at northwest Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A gunman is on the run after killing a man at a northwest Houston motel on Sunday. Harris County deputies were called to a motel on 13290 FM 1960 around 11:15 a.m. Deputies said that the two men got into a fight before the shooting happened.
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility
HPD said the 20-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 on unrelated charges, and subsequently charged with capital murder after an interview with investigators.
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot to death at a home in southeast Houston. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 7900 block of Bowen Street.
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Click2Houston.com
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
HOUSTON – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around 9 p.m.,...
Police search for missing 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism in northeast Houston
The search for Chace is underway after investigators believe he disappeared when he was walking in a dark blue hoodie and black pants in northeast Houston.
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
cw39.com
Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
Man shot to death after confrontation at motel in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Harris County deputies said they are looking to identify the shooter after he took off from the scene.
fox26houston.com
Alleged murder-suicide at Texas Children's Hospital, police say
HOUSTON - Police are on their way to an apparent murder-suicide at Texas Children's. Houston police tweeted they were on their way to a murder-suicide at 18200 Katy Freeway, which is the address for a Texas Children's Hospital. No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue...
Suspect in murder of Takeoff due in court after fingerprints on bottle at scene led to his arrest
Patrick Xavier Clark was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction, with a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in the other. That wine bottle had fingerprints which police say helped ID Clark.
Investigation underway after boy gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say
Houston police said three people have been detained for questioning after an 8-year-old boy got access to a gun and fired at the 5-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar
Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
texasbreaking.com
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money
The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
Catalytic converters stolen from at least a dozen Houston ISD school buses, district says
The district said 14 routes were impacted by the thefts and substitute vehicles are currently taking kids to and from school. No arrests have been made.
