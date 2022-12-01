The best 5 NFL survivor pool picks to consider for Week 13

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 13 of the NFL season is here with the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots kicking things off on Thursday night

That means it’s time for you to lock in your survivor pool (or knockout pool or whatever you call it) pick for this week and continue on and avoid elimination. So we decided it’s time to give you some help with that by ranking the five best teams to target, while trying to factor in those leagues that require you to only use a squad once per season.

Here’s who you should be considering ahead of Week 13 in descending order:

5

Minnesota Vikings (vs. New York Jets)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04unrs_0jUCJReC00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

New York’s defense is formidable, but they’ll still need to score points. I need to see Mike White do it again.

4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans Saints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDxYH_0jUCJReC00
AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

The Saints were just shut out by one good defense, and now they get to play another.

3

Cleveland Browns (at Houston Texans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsbC5_0jUCJReC00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2

Dallas Cowboys (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0489xK_0jUCJReC00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night was a bad loss for the Colts. Now they’re going up against a team that’s actually good.

1

Seattle Seahawks (at Los Angeles Rams)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCTw3_0jUCJReC00
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

The risk here is that it’s a divisional game on the road. And it’s not like the Rams defense is void of talent. But I can’t imagine LA scheming up more offense than Seattle with how depleted it is.

