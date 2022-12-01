The best 5 NFL survivor pool picks to consider for Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season is here with the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots kicking things off on Thursday night

That means it’s time for you to lock in your survivor pool (or knockout pool or whatever you call it) pick for this week and continue on and avoid elimination. So we decided it’s time to give you some help with that by ranking the five best teams to target, while trying to factor in those leagues that require you to only use a squad once per season.

Past picks: Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12

Here’s who you should be considering ahead of Week 13 in descending order:

5

Minnesota Vikings (vs. New York Jets)

New York’s defense is formidable, but they’ll still need to score points. I need to see Mike White do it again.

4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans Saints)

The Saints were just shut out by one good defense, and now they get to play another.

3

Cleveland Browns (at Houston Texans)

2

Dallas Cowboys (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

Monday night was a bad loss for the Colts. Now they’re going up against a team that’s actually good.

1

Seattle Seahawks (at Los Angeles Rams)

The risk here is that it’s a divisional game on the road. And it’s not like the Rams defense is void of talent. But I can’t imagine LA scheming up more offense than Seattle with how depleted it is.