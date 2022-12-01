Read full article on original website
Related
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena
The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ketanji Brown Jackson swipes at Biden DOJ during SCOTUS immigration case
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court oral arguments in a key immigration case grew heated Tuesday as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — President Biden’s first nominee to the high court — rejected the White House’s interpretation of federal law. Jackson accused Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar of having a “conceptual problem” in her understanding of the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires the federal bureaucracy to take certain steps when changing policies. The case, brought by Texas and Louisiana, challenges Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ 2021 memo that said federal agents should review the “totality” of an illegal immigrant’s threat to public safety rather than automatically...
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
Trump criticized the Supreme Court but the high court, and Roe v. Wade's reversal, is often held up by the GOP as one of his greatest accomplishments.
The Courts Are Probably Going to Kill Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Student debt forgiveness for 40 million Americans is on hold indefinitely after another legal setback on Monday—and legal experts are warning that it’s possible the measure will be killed by the courts before anyone sees debt relief. A federal appeals court issued a preliminary injunction on Monday preventing...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Meet a Republican who would have all $10,000 of his student loans canceled under Biden's plan but thinks it's an unfair policy
Matthew, 28, would get all of his loans forgiven under the program, but he predicts the Supreme Court will overturn it.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Newt Gingrich warns Republicans that Joe Biden is winning the fight
Former speaker who led charge against Bill Clinton raises eyebrows with column heralding Democrat’s first-term success
Why ‘Union Joe’ Chose to Make it Illegal for Rail Workers to Strike
After campaigning as the most pro-union candidate ever, Biden decided the economy was a bigger priority than rail workers' bargaining power
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
Conservative states tell Supreme Court that Biden's student loan relief was a power grab
The Supreme Court could rule quickly on the administration's request to revive the student loan relief effort. A decision could come within days.
Vox
What Congress’s same-sex marriage bill actually does
Congress could soon pass historic protections for same-sex marriage, offering a critical safeguard if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 decision that established the right. The Senate has already passed this legislation, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, and it now heads to the House, which is...
House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
msn.com
Fate of Biden’s student debt cancellation rests in hands of conservative Supreme Court
The Biden administration's student debt relief program will not resume for now after the 6-3 Republican-appointed Supreme Court refused to lift a hold on the plan and set oral arguments over the legal dispute for February. Biden, who criticized the high court as "more of an advocacy group" than an...
Supreme Court to review legality of Biden student debt relief plan, report says
The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to review the legality of the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan during an oral argument in February, according to a SCOTUSblog report. Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible student borrowers,...
Comments / 1