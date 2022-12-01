Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS. * AVEO ONCOLOGY -...
Market Volatility Drops Further Following Upbeat Payrolls Report
US stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors digested better-than-expected data on nonfarm payrolls. The US economy unexpectedly added 263,000 jobs in November, following a revised 284,000 gain in October and also surpassing market estimates of 200,000. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.7% in November, while average hourly earnings increased by 0.6% to $32.82 in November.
UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed proposes framework for how banks manage climate-related financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday proposed new guidance for how large banking institutions manage climate-related financial risks, following proposals from other key financial regulators. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than $100 billion in assets to incorporate financial risks related...
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan. The news helped oil prices firm as OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their output...
Fed's Evans sees slower rate hike pace, "slightly higher" peak rate
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise borrowing costs to a "slightly higher" peak than envisioned in forecasts from September, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday. "We probably are going to have to have a slightly higher peak rate of the funds rate,...
Does the crypto industry need rebooting?
FTX has to be one of the biggest names to fall in 2022 thus far. Godfrey John Bewicke-Copley, a member of the House of Lords, emphasized that the crypto industry needs to work with regulators and should consider rebooting the system. The FTX fiasco has left the crypto market red-faced....
GM, LG joint venture to invest $275 million in Tennessee battery cell plant
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors and LG Energy Solution said Friday they are investing another $275 million in their Tennessee joint venture battery cell plant to increase production by more than 40%. The new investment in the Ultium Cells Spring Hill plant will boost battery output from an annual capacity...
UPDATE 2-More than 1,000 New York Times union employees plan walkout over wages
(Add details from union letter) Dec 2 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 union employees at the New York Times Co have pledged to walk out if the news publisher does not agree to a complete and fair contract by Dec. 8, according to a tweet by the union on Friday.
Gold set for weekly gain with market focus on U.S. jobs data
(Reuters) - Gold eased into a tight range on Friday as cautious investors positioned themselves for U.S. jobs data, but safe-haven bullion was still bound for a second straight weekly gain on expectations of a moderation in the pace of U.S. rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,797.98 per...
LIVE MARKETS-Bulls dip to a 6-week low -AAII
Tech down most among S&P 500 sectors; materials biggest gainer. Dec 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. BULLS DIP TO A 6-WEEK LOW -AAII (1220 EST/1720 GMT) Individual investor optimism over...
Gold eyes best week in three on bets of smaller Fed hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but were set for their best week in three as the dollar weakened on prospects of slower U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes and signs of cooling inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,796.71 per ounce, as...
