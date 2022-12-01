Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
Art on the Boardwalk seeks artists for January, March festivals
Sundance Creek Promotions invites artists working in all mediums to apply to exhibit at Winter Art on the Boardwalk, January 20 – 22, and Spring Art on the Boardwalk, March 10 – 12, 2023, in Scottsdale. Both events will take place at the Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Vía de Ventura Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
citysuntimes.com
Biggest, brightest light displays this holiday season
The Valley isn’t exactly a frosty, winter wonderland, but there are a few places that go so above and beyond in their holiday decorations that it truly does feel like being in the North Pole when visiting. While this certainly isn’t a comprehensive list, these are a few of...
phoenixwithkids.net
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over downtown streets for weekend
PHOENIX – Creativity takes the spotlight in the East Valley when the Tempe Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday on Mill Avenue. The downtown event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sunday. Organizers expect upwards of 150,000 to attend the free fall fair celebrating arts and...
fox10phoenix.com
A look back at Chandler's Tumbleweed Christmas Tree, a 66-year-old tradition
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler's annual Tumbleweed Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off on Dec. 3, a tradition that has lasted for 66 years. Standing at over 30 feet tall, it's hard to miss in downtown Chandler - a white, glistening tree adorned with strings of lights. But...
AZFamily
Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Dec. 2-4
3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. "Some things are simply synonymous with the holidays — pumpkin pie, peppermint mochas, gingerbread houses, and of course, the City of Chandler’s Annual Tumbleweed Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights. Every December, Mayor and City Council invite you to celebrate the holidays in Downtown Chandler.
peoriatimes.com
Big Lots to host grand opening at new Peoria store
Big Lots, a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, on Saturday, Dec. 10. At the grand opening, shoppers can expect doorbuster offers as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
citysuntimes.com
Give back to local wildlife this season with conservation’s holiday enrichment party
Get in the holiday spirit and give back to wildlife by joining the bears, mountain lions and coatimundis with the Holiday Enrichment Party, a fun and safe outdoor event, at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Saturday, Dec. 10. “Enrichment” is a wildlife management term describing special, unique activities and treats that...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
azbigmedia.com
eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8
On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
arcadianews.com
New beer hall marks eighth eatery for Phoenix brothers
After the success of their Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup chain, Phoenix brothers Aaron and Jared Pool are excited to open their new venture this winter. The duo has been in business together for nearly a decade and are preparing to open their latest establishment: a beer hall in Park Central called The Green Woodpecker.
'It's just rude and mean': Holiday vandals stab, kick Christmas inflatables in Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch has targeted Christmas decorations in Gilbert and left inflatables stabbed and destroyed this week. From November 25 to November 30, four people made criminal damage reports to Gilbert police regarding their holiday decorations near Gilbert and Ray roads, the department said. Sandeep Rajamani’s...
thehorizonsun.com
Phoenix Antique Malls
Many people find antique malls to be dull or nothing more than half-empty halls filled with dusty dishes. Unfortunately, there are many like this. The good news, though, is that there are also many with fascinating items, ranging from stained glass to taxidermy to corsets. There is truly something for everyone.
phgmag.com
Holiday Entertaining Tips + an Easy Appetizer to Kick Off Your Festivities
Recipe by Leah LeMoine | Photography by David B. Moore. Holiday entertaining doesn’t have to be complicated. When it comes to planning party menus, winery owner Peggy Fiandaca’s advice is simple: Think in threes. “If I’m having a small get-together, I would do three different light bites,” she says. “You want a variety of colors and textures.”
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
AZFamily
35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix
Two people are displaced after a fire burned down their north Phoenix home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road Saturday evening. Thankfully, no one was injured from the blaze. Consumer Reports figures out the best gifts for the young adult in your life. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports...
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
