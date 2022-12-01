Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Tyson Fury TKO’s Derek Chisora (Video)
Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ended his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora this evening in London. The 34-year-old Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) had retired from boxing following his three fights against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber‘ Wilder. The ‘Gypsy King’ cited the...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul fires shot at Dana White over UFC betting scandal: ‘Ironic isn’t it’
This growing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal is slowly snowballing into a massive avalanche for the promotion, which only creates larger avenues for haters and naysayers to try to drag the combat organization through the mud. This includes social media star and professional boxer, Jake Paul, who has publicly...
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
UFC free fight video: Paddy Pimblett submits Jordan Leavitt, earns third octagon win
Paddy Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm. The Englishman has quickly become one of the most popular stars on the UFC roster in just only three fights. The reception Pimblett got in his last bout against Jordan Leavitt is testament to that. Back at UFC Fight Night 208 in...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia willing to do VADA testing, is Gervonta avoid fight?
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia has taken to social media to let his fans know that he was never asked for any early VADA testing, as Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has implied. Ryan says he’s willing to do the VADA testing, and I understand why they wouldn’t believe he would agree to it because he “ALREADY” agreed to everything else that Gervonta wanted for their April fight.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor settles UFC 223 bus attack lawsuit with Michael Chiesa
A lawsuit between Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa stemming from an infamous Brooklyn bus attack at UFC 223 in 2018 has finally been settled, per MMA Fighting. McGregor, who has been no stranger to legal trouble over the years, was sued by Chiesa after throwing a dolly through a bus window prior to UFC 223 in New York City over four years ago. The incident left Chiesa with multiple lacerations on his face and forced “Maverick” to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Anthony Pettis for that same weekend.
Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”
Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
BoxingNews24.com
Twelve Current and Past Heavyweight Champions!
By Ken Hissner: This article isn’t putting the twelve current and past heavyweight champions in order, but you can. Let’s start with the current two champions WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk. The other 10 are Joe...
CBS Sports
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 results, highlights: 'Gypsy King' retains title with beatdown before late TKO
Fury reigns supreme again after piecing up Derek Chisora before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. No one can ever question the toughness of Derek Chisora. But toughness was not enough for Chisora on Saturday evening in London as he was battered by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury before the fight was mercifully stopped in Round 10.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Josh Kelly defeats Troy Williamson, Arthur
By Charles Brun: Josh Kelly (13-1-1, 7 KOs) used his fast feet to defeat top ten 154-lb contender Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. The former Eddie Hearn promoted Kelly, 28, picked up his third...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford vs. Avanesyan “won’t do 10,000 buys” – Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts that this Saturday’s Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan fight on BLK Prime PPV won’t bring in even 10,000 buys. Hearn feels that WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) isn’t a big enough star for a fight against Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) to bring in a ton of pay-per-view buys, and he’s not helping himself by his inactivity.
Daniel Cormier admits he agrees with Glover Teixeira’s approach in declining new UFC 282 matchup: “I would do the same thing”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier understands why Glover Teixeira isn’t fighting later this month. The Brazilian has been out of action since UFC 275 in June. In that outing in Singapore, Teixeira looked to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka. The bout was a back-and-forth one, but it was ‘Denisa’ who emerged victorious thanks to a fifth-round submission.
BoxingNews24.com
Daniel Dubois talks about getting dropped 3 times
By Jim Calfa: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois admits to being out of it after being dropped for the first of three times in round one in his successful title defense against Kevin Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) last Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Juan Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3 – Crowd of 9,000+ expected says Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says he’s expected a huge crowd of 9,000+ fans for tonight’s trilogy fight between WBC & Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on DAZN at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Hearn says the...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes Munguia & Jermall Charlo
By Robert Segal: Promoter Eddie Hearn ripped into both Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo last Saturday night for the way the two have conducted their careers. Firstly, Hearn doesn’t like the inactivity that the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has had since last year. The 32-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Daniel Dubois stops Kevin Lerena
By Jack Tiernan: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) had a close call tonight, needing to get up off the canvas on three separate occasions before getting his act together to TKO South African Kevin Lerena (28-2 114 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC champion backs controversial and banned coach James Krause: ‘Waiting for justice!’
James Krause is in some serious hot water. The last few years have largely gone well for the veteran. Outside of the occasional gutsy short-notice performance, Krause set himself up for success by building his camp, Glory MMA. As head coach, Krause elevated several fighters with middling records to the UFC level, developing a reputation as a technically sound coach and good corner.
Comments / 0