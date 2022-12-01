ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Briana B.

Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering

What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
WWL-AMFM

NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"

It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
DogTime

Northamptonshire Reverses Multiple Dog-Walking Ban Due to Community Backlash

Community outcry has resulted in a reversal of a dog-walking ban in Northamptonshire, England. Ripple Effects A public space protection order (PSPO) was enacted in November. It stated that anyone walking over four dogs in south Northamptonshire and Daventry could be fined £100 (about $123). Backlash from dog lovers emerged almost immediately, and a petition […] The post Northamptonshire Reverses Multiple Dog-Walking Ban Due to Community Backlash appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Dog Gets Office Job To Ease Separation Anxiety

What do you do when your dog has separation anxiety? You put him to work. At least, that’s what one Canadian woman did when she found an office job for her 4-year-old Cocker Spaniel Poodle mix. Now Hiring Meg Maclean’s dog Sully was having a hard time when her family departed their house in Edmonton, […] The post Dog Gets Office Job To Ease Separation Anxiety appeared first on DogTime.
dailypaws.com

Dog Walking Can Be a Lucrative Side Gig. Here's How To Become the Best

If you need to generate some extra cash as the holidays approach, I have good news. The best solution involves dogs. Preply, an online tutoring service, scoured online job listings to find the best-paying side jobs across the country. The No. 1 gig? Dog walking. According to the Preply study,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy