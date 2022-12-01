Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
NOLA.com
French president set to arrive in New Orleans for visit steeped in history
Emmanuel Macron arrives in New Orleans on Friday for the first visit by a French president in almost a half century, a trip intended to be both deeply symbolic and practically beneficial, touching on subjects from culture to climate change. Macron’s one-day journey will take him from the French Quarter...
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
US News and World Report
Alaska Republican Governor Sworn in for Second Term
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy was sworn in for a second term on Monday, saying his goal is to “work with everybody to create an Alaska for the next 50 years.”. The Republican last month became the first Alaska governor since Democrat Tony Knowles in...
US News and World Report
North Carolina County Under Curfew After Power Station Attack, FBI Investigating
(Reuters) -Residents of a central North Carolina county faced a second night of freezing weather without power on Sunday after vandals opened fire on two electric substations in what authorities called a "targeted attack." A motive for the Saturday night damage spree wasn't clear, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields....
US News and World Report
Marshall: Execution Review Should Happen Quickly
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A state review of execution procedures should be done quickly so death sentences can move forward, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday. Marshall told reporters that he did not object to the review announced last month by Gov. Kay Ivey after a string of...
US News and World Report
Gov.-Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders Names Public Safety Picks
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday named a 26-year veteran of the State Police as her pick to lead the law enforcement agency and the Department of Public Safety. Sanders, who was elected in November, named Capt. Mike Hagar as her nominee for...
US News and World Report
U.S. Drops Insider Trading Case Against Two Florida Men
BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Monday moved to dismiss insider trading charges against a hedge fund manager and a Florida entrepreneur after their star witness withdrew from an agreement to cooperate with authorities and decided not to testify against one of them. Federal prosecutors in Boston last year accused...
US News and World Report
FBI Says Fugitive Has Been Extradited From Mexico to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, according to the FBI. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug...
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after now winner was found Saturday night.. The numbers are in for the Monday, Dec. 5 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $89 million, with a cash option of $47.1 million. Mega Millions numbers:Results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $354M.
US News and World Report
North Carolina Electric Grid Shooter 'Knew Exactly What They Were Doing,' Sheriff Says
(Reuters) -The orchestrator of gunfire attacks on power stations in North Carolina that left nearly an entire county without electricity for a second straight day knew "exactly" how to disable the stations, sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Monday. Fields' comments came as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned of a...
US News and World Report
Official: 2 Killed in Explosion at Virginia Welding Business
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two people were killed Monday when a storage tank exploded at a Virginia welding business, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to Neptune Welding on Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 11 a.m., news outlets reported. A fuel storage tank exploded, igniting the fire, Virginia...
ValueWalk
Move To Intervene In Missouri v. Biden First Amendment Case – Kennedy, Mercola & Bollingers
CHD’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, Ty and Charlene Bollinger Move to Intervene in Missouri v. Biden First Amendment Case. Intervention In The Missouri v. Biden First Amendment Case. Washington, D.C. — On Nov. 17, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola and Ty and Charlene Bollinger...
Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency
The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
Bail reform is working. Why are Democrats running away from it?
Bail reform has been one of the most significant public policy achievements in recent American history. Research from places including New York, where state legislators voted to end cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies starting in 2020, tells the story of this success. Yet too many Democrats are running away from the issue while pushing the narrative that it’s a toxic development that cost the party seats in the midterms.
Superintendent Patrick Jenkins awarded Superintendent of the Year
The Louisiana Superintendent of the Year is from right here in Acadiana. St. Landry Superintendent Patrick Jenkins was awarded the special honor on December 1, 2022.
ancientpages.com
Mounds In Louisiana, North America Offer Insight Into Middle Archaic Lifestyles
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. LSU Campus Indian...
dallasexpress.com
Senators Discuss $27 Billion Surplus and Property Tax Relief
Republican State Senator Paul Bettencourt said he believes Texas’ $27 billion surplus should be given back to the people through property tax relief — something Governor Greg Abbott has pledged to do. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced in July that Texas will have an extra $27 billion of...
Activists Call DOJ’s Plans To Fix Jackson’s Water Crisis ‘The Beginning Of A Victory’
The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign released a statement this week regarding DOJ's decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis. The post Activists Call DOJ’s Plans To Fix Jackson’s Water Crisis ‘The Beginning Of A Victory’ appeared first on NewsOne.
