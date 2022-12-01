Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
Ruffridge Relinquishes Council Seat December 14th
Soldotna City Council member Justin Ruffridge, following a successful bid to become Alaska House District 7 representative for Soldotna and Kenai, will officially resign his seat on the Soldotna City Council as of December 14th, 2022. Council Member Ruffridge announced at the Soldotna City Council meeting held November 30th, that...
alaskapublic.org
As Hilcorp drills for more natural gas, some Ninilchik neighbors refuse to sign on
Don Shaw bought his nearly 10-acre property in Clam Gulch, on the Kenai Peninsula, for $9,000 in 2003 with an inheritance from his mother’s death. He’s a self-described techno-hermit, and can stay on his property for upwards of two months, leaving only for cigarettes. He’s also a member of the Exxon Valdez oil spill class-action lawsuit from 1994. He said he has deep resentments about the way oil companies have impacted Alaska.
Alaska activist describes decades dedicated to anti-abortion work
Rebecca Hinsberger was raised thinking the right to abortion was a good thing. “My mother was a very outspoken supporter of abortion,” she said. “So I grew up in that atmosphere: that abortion was perfectly OK and shouldn’t be stigmatized.” Hinsberger started adulthood this way. She lived in a yoga ashram for six months. She […] The post Alaska activist describes decades dedicated to anti-abortion work appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kdll.org
Queen to leave City of Soldotna in February
Soldotna City Manager Stephanie Queen said she will not renew her contract with the city when it expires come February, capping five years as city manager and nearly 15 years working for Soldotna. Queen, who has lifelong roots on the peninsula, said it’s a decision she’s been mulling for a...
kbbi.org
Homer applies to become a designated Coast Guard City
The City of Homer has applied to become a designated Coast Guard City — a recognition shared by just five other communities in Alaska. The designation is mostly symbolic, and is extended to cities that take extra steps to make Coast Guard families feel welcome. Christine Drais, assistant to...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
The Anchorage International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alaska, showcasing films from within the state, as well as all over the world. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 80-year-old Thomas Newton of Wasilla was the only occupant in a Ford pickup truck that left the road and collided with trees near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Meadow Lakes Loop.
radiokenai.com
Stars Shut Out Bears: Juneau Tops Kenai In Railbelt Hockey
The Soldotna Stars defended home ice and the Kardinals dropped a road contest in Juneau in Railbelt Conference hockey, opening a pair of two-game series for SoHi and Kenai. SoHi’s experience and depth proved overpowering for the Kodiak Bears as the Stars posted a 9-0 shutout on Friday night in Railbelt Conference hockey action.
kdll.org
Popular women's self-defense class expands to Soldotna
Police forces across the Kenai Peninsula are putting on a five-hour self-defense course for women next month, after an outpouring of interest for a similar course in Homer. The January course is a collaboration between the Soldotna, Kenai and Homer police departments. Soldotna Police Chief Gene Meek said already, they have a waitlist of women signed up.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
The Anchorage International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alaska, showcasing films from within the state, as well as all over the world. 1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point. Updated: 19 hours ago. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup...
kdll.org
The man behind the plow at Trail Lake
When Trail Lake in Moose Pass freezes over, it becomes a community hub. John Gaule has been plowing the lake for decades. In the 80s, it was just him and a four-wheeler plow he bought to clear his driveway. In the 90s, he bought a truck with a plow and used it to create big hockey rinks and trails on the ice.
radiokenai.com
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Comments / 1