‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes, Who Are Married to Other People, Deactivate Instagrams Amid Affair Rumors

Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
TikTok Video Allegedly Shows Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Glam Metal Show: WATCH
Casey Anthony, who was infamously accused and acquitted of murdering her toddler, was allegedly spotted rocking out at a Steel Panther concert just a few months before her new documentary with Peacock released Nov. 29. "When you see Casey Anthony at a concert in Fort Lauderdale in March, then her...
Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter
Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Leave Larry David Alone About the FTX Superbowl Ad Already
Cryptocurrencies and NFTs, which seem to have a lot in common with Ponzi schemes, have had a rough week. It turns out, one of the biggest names in the business, WAS ACTUALLY A PONZI SCHEME!!. FTX, a Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange, famously collapsed last week. FTX reportedly lost $32 BILLION in...
El Paso Comic Con Featuring Huge Names In Hollywood & Wrestling
Every year, Comic Con is THE perfect time for fellow nerds to wear their best costumes & oggle at all things comic book, tv show, wrestling related. Last year we saw huge names like William Shatner & Mick Foley come say hello to El Paso fans. The line up for...
TikTok Is Gaslighting Kids Into Believing This Puppet Wearing a Green Hat Was Them as a Baby
Many random and peculiar trends go viral on TikTok on the daily, and at the center of the latest trend-turned-meme is a little puppet with a white cape and green hat that has left much of TikTok exclaiming: "Me as a baby!" But... why?. What Is the Little White Puppet...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0