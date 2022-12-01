ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kitco.com

Wall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The main U.S. benchmarks dropped on Monday as investors fretted that better-than-expected service-sector activity could point to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. The electric-vehicle maker (TSLA.O) shed 5.7% on plans...
kitco.com

Bitcoin holds above $17K as U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the surprise jobs data, traditional markets oscillated between small gains and slight losses on...
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Creators selling NFTs on OpenSea collectively earned $1.1 billion this year

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Fantom, rising 32.44%. The European Union (EU) should step up the monitoring of digital currencies to prevent a situation where crypto crises like the collapse of the FTX exchange can pose a systemic risk, an EU lawmaker said. The bloc has reached a preliminary agreement on its first major crypto regulation proposal, known as Markets in Crypto assets, which would address supervision of service providers, as well as consumer protection and environmental safeguards for crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, writes Bloomberg.
kitco.com

USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
kitco.com

Hedge funds aren't bearish on gold, but are they bullish?

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to some analysts, the latest data remains in line with sentiment in the gold market. Although the...
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
kitco.com

Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: As Fed Chair Powell signals slower rate hikes, gold continued to climb last week

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 8.15%. The global silver market is forecast to record a second consecutive deficit in 2022, with a multi-decade supply gap of 194 million ounces forecast, as demand is set to rise to a new high this year. Industrial demand is on course to grow to 539 million ounces, bolstered by developments such as ongoing vehicle electrification, growing adoption of 5G technologies and government commitments to green infrastructure.
kitco.com

Sigma Lithium triples NPV to US$15.3B at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that the production expansion study demonstrated robust project economics, highlighted by...
kitco.com

Solid performances from gold & silver and a jobs report above expectations

Solid performances from gold & silver and a jobs report above expectations. Both gold and silver had stellar performances this week. This week the precious metals moved on both the jobs report and chairman Powell’s speech on Wednesday. Gold futures opened today at $1817 and traded to a low...
kitco.com

Falling head grades put pressure on gold mining industry - report

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This fall is partly attributable to the increase in gold price over the same period, which makes lower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy