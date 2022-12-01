Read full article on original website
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Wall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction
Dec 5 (Reuters) - The main U.S. benchmarks dropped on Monday as investors fretted that better-than-expected service-sector activity could point to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. The electric-vehicle maker (TSLA.O) shed 5.7% on plans...
Bitcoin holds above $17K as U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected
As a result of the surprise jobs data, traditional markets oscillated between small gains and slight losses on...
Gold's utility as a global currency will support prices in 2023 - MarketVector's Yang
In an interview with Kitco News, Joy Yang, global head of index product management at MarketVector Indexes, said...
Crypto SWOT: Creators selling NFTs on OpenSea collectively earned $1.1 billion this year
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Fantom, rising 32.44%. The European Union (EU) should step up the monitoring of digital currencies to prevent a situation where crypto crises like the collapse of the FTX exchange can pose a systemic risk, an EU lawmaker said. The bloc has reached a preliminary agreement on its first major crypto regulation proposal, known as Markets in Crypto assets, which would address supervision of service providers, as well as consumer protection and environmental safeguards for crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, writes Bloomberg.
2023 'surprise' scenarios: gold price at $2,250 and Bitcoin at $5,000 - Standard Chartered
(Kitco News) Markets are underpricing several "surprise" scenarios for next year, according to Standard Chartered. The list includes Bitcoin dropping to $5,000 and gold rallying to a new record high of $2,250 an ounce. Bitcoin could see significant losses next year as the technology sector continues to suffer and the...
USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord
The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
Hedge funds aren't bearish on gold, but are they bullish?
According to some analysts, the latest data remains in line with sentiment in the gold market. Although the...
Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
A 'real recession' is likely in 2023, with 'layoffs filtering through the economy' - Will Rhind
(Kitco News) - The U.S. unemployment rate remains low at 3.7 percent, but a weakening economy and higher interest rates will trigger layoffs, causing a "real recession" in 2023, said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "Once those layoffs really start to hit, then we get into the real...
Gold SWOT: As Fed Chair Powell signals slower rate hikes, gold continued to climb last week
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 8.15%. The global silver market is forecast to record a second consecutive deficit in 2022, with a multi-decade supply gap of 194 million ounces forecast, as demand is set to rise to a new high this year. Industrial demand is on course to grow to 539 million ounces, bolstered by developments such as ongoing vehicle electrification, growing adoption of 5G technologies and government commitments to green infrastructure.
Sigma Lithium triples NPV to US$15.3B at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil
In its press release, the company said that the production expansion study demonstrated robust project economics, highlighted by...
Solid performances from gold & silver and a jobs report above expectations
Solid performances from gold & silver and a jobs report above expectations. Both gold and silver had stellar performances this week. This week the precious metals moved on both the jobs report and chairman Powell’s speech on Wednesday. Gold futures opened today at $1817 and traded to a low...
Falling head grades put pressure on gold mining industry - report
This fall is partly attributable to the increase in gold price over the same period, which makes lower...
