Belknap County Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a pancake breakfast free to all Belknap County first responders and their families on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. This is to include policemen, firemen, ambulance/EMTs, Fish and Game, state police, DOT and Public Works. The club wishes to honor the men and women who unselfishly go out to serve and protect us every day as well as the families that support them. The BCSA will be serving pancakes, bacon, sausage, orange juice, coffee, buffet style at our clubhouse on Lily Pond Road. The entire Belknap community is also invited to attend in order to meet and thank our dedicated First Responders.

7 HOURS AGO