Town of Gilmanton looking for its oldest resident
The Gilmanton Board of Selectmen is currently soliciting nominations to identify the oldest Gilmanton resident in order for the board to present this distinguished resident with the Boston Post Cane. In a tradition dating back to 1909, the Town of Gilmanton is looking to honor its oldest resident with the...
Reservations for Christmas dinner at FUMC due Dec. 14
Continuing a decades-old holiday tradition in the Lakes Region, Hope Ministries of the First United Methodist Church, with the help of the Laconia Rod and Gun Club, will provide a free dinner on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25) at the church off of Route 11A in Gilford. Those without family or who will be alone for Christmas are encouraged to sign up.
LRCC drives home a T-TEN certification from Toyota
LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College’s Auto Technology T-TEN Program has been officially certified by Toyota. A relatively new degree for LRCC, T-TEN (Technician Training and Education Network) is the only college in the tri-state area to offer this curriculum. The certification required hundreds of work hours over...
Free pancake breakfast for first responders and families
Belknap County Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a pancake breakfast free to all Belknap County first responders and their families on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. This is to include policemen, firemen, ambulance/EMTs, Fish and Game, state police, DOT and Public Works. The club wishes to honor the men and women who unselfishly go out to serve and protect us every day as well as the families that support them. The BCSA will be serving pancakes, bacon, sausage, orange juice, coffee, buffet style at our clubhouse on Lily Pond Road. The entire Belknap community is also invited to attend in order to meet and thank our dedicated First Responders.
Center Harbor Library hosts special Christmas visitor, author Karel Hayes
CENTER HARBOR — The James E. Nichols Library is delighted to welcome bestselling writer and illustrator of children's books, Karel Hayes, back to the library on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. for a special Christmas program geared to children of all ages. Hayes is wonderful at engaging children with her interactive readings and discussions about writing and illustrating.
Tower of Power to play the Colonial Feb. 18
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre will present Tower of Power on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. For over 50 years, Tower of Power has delivered funk and soul music. Started as a soul band called The Motowns, they later changed their name to the Tower of Power.
Love INC makes Christmas gifts possible to children in need
LACONIA — For half a decade, Christian nonprofit Love In the Name of Christ, or Love INC, has provided Christmas presents to children and families in need through its Christmas Blessings Project. “Its not about the Christmas gifts, that's the small part,” said Love INC Executive Director Ron DeDucca....
TTCC celebrates 68 years of Santa's Village
BRISTOL — Join in for the 68th year of a memorable holiday tradition. Be amazed at the many sights that greet you entering the enchanted Santa’s Village. It begins Friday, Dec. 9, from 6–8 p.m. and continues on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, from 2–5 p.m. at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center in Bristol. This event is free to all individuals. We are asking you to bring in one canned good item when you visit the Village, if possible, to be donated to the local food pantry.
Soft plastics and pop top canned goods collection Saturday in Laconia
On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club along with the Green Sanctuary and Social Justice Committees of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia are holding their next soft plastics collection. We will also be collecting pop top canned goods for distribution to local food pantries. Our volunteers will be out front of the little white church at 172 Pleasant St. in Laconia for curbside pickup.
