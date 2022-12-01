Read full article on original website
48hills.org
SFPD has the worst record in the state on ‘pretext stops’ of Black and API people
The San Francisco Police Department has the worst record in the state of stopping Black and Pacific Islander residents for minor traffic infractions, so-called “pretext stops,” a new report from the Human Rights Commission shows. The cops pull over Black motorists at more than four times the rate...
Videos show sideshow on busy Embarcadero in SF, concerns rise over police response
A sideshow in the middle of the night at one of San Francisco's most prominent locations has raised questions about a slow response from police.
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
One dead in Oakland shooting Saturday morning
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 300 block of Peralta Street, according to police. OPD’s Communications Division received calls about a person being shot. KRON On is streaming now Officers […]
Incarcerated man who walked away from Delta Conservation Camp found, CDCR says
(KTXL) — On Saturday, agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Service Unit found a man who had walked away from the Solano County Delta Conservation Camp on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to CDCR, agents located and apprehended Raul Mejia, 22, in Los Angeles County. CDCR said that on Aug. 2, Mejia […]
thesfnews.com
Joe Walls Arrested For Tenderloin Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that occurred in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported on November 26, at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station viewed a shooting on the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man wanted for possible role in homicide: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., officials said. Garcia Jr., also of Oakland, died on Oct. 28 in the 10200 block of...
2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]
NBC Bay Area
Novato Shelter-in-Place Order Cancelled
Novato police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday due to "police activity." The order was issued for the area of Kristy Ct at around 10:23 a.m. and was cancelled before 11 a.m. No more details have been released. This is a developing story.
YAHOO!
‘Lawsuit factory’ attorney behind thousands of California ADA lawsuits pleads guilty to tax fraud
Northern California attorney Scott Johnson, who has filed thousands of disability lawsuits against local and state businesses over the past two decades, forcing some to shut down, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal tax fraud case. The plea bargain could net the Sacramento attorney 18 months of home confinement and...
sfstandard.com
Two Former Mayors—Willie Brown and Art Agnos—Ask for Leniency in Sentencing of Felon Victor Makras
A long list of supporters, including former mayors Willie Brown and Art Agnos, have voiced their support for a lenient sentence for politically connected real estate mogul Victor Makras, who was found guilty on federal charges earlier this year. Makras was convicted in U.S. District Court earlier this year for...
Man suspected of burglary flees police
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected of burglarizing a restaurant in Morgan Hill Monday was arrested after he reportedly fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit. Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, […]
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
Inmate escapes from Solano County conservation camp
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — State officials are asking for the public's help in finding an offender who walked away from a Suisun City conservation camp Thursday. According to a news release, 22-year-old Raul Mejia walked away from the Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County around 7:30 p.m. Officials found...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
Suspects arrested in brazen Oakland carjackings
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were in custody Friday morning in connection to a pair of brazen carjacking in Oakland late last month.Investigators said the suspects were initially taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 27th carjacking. As the victim of that carjacking was exiting her vehicle in the 2200 block of Ransom Ave., she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse, dragged her along the ground and fled in her vehicle.Three days later, investigators located the carjacked vehicle driving in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. With the assistance of OPD's helicopter, the vehicle was...
