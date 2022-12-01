Last night, the fifth episode of Yellowstone season five dropped, and needless to say, it’s a lot to unpack. With that being said, the cast of Yellowstone is once again giving us a “behind the scenes” look at episode five with another recap video. The video kicks off with Wes Bentley (Jamie) discussing Sarah Atwood’s visit to Jamie’s office: “Sarah walks into Jamie’s life when he’s looking for some kind of solution. Not necessarily love but I definitely think he sees an opportunity as […] The post Yellowstone Season 5: The Cast Reacts To Episode 5 – “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

12 MINUTES AGO