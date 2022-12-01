Read full article on original website
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Voice of America
Scandal-Hit South African President Seeks to Hang on to Power
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, embroiled in scandal and under threat of impeachment, has no intention of resigning and will fight both politically and judicially, people close to him said Saturday. Pressure mounted this week for Ramaphosa to quit or be forced from office over...
Voice of America
Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal
Cyril Ramaphosa is not South Africa's first president or leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to be dogged by allegations of corruption. While graft claims do not surprise most South Africans, analysts say it is taking a toll on the ANC's popularity. Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Voice of America
China Eases Some COVID Restrictions Following Protests
Days after protests erupted in China over the country’s strict zero-COVID policy, there are signs the government is beginning to ease its testing requirements and quarantine rules in some cities, but it is unclear whether the measures will go far enough to appease those who have been in lockdown for so long.
Voice of America
No OPEC+ Oil Shakeup as Russian Price Cap Stirs Uncertainty
Frankfurt, Germany — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso Bans French State Broadcaster in Blow to Press Freedom
Niamey, Niger — Press freedom groups have condemned Burkina Faso's halting of broadcasts by French media outlet Radio France International (RFI). Ouagadougou's military leaders linked the ban to RFI reporting that the junta describes as false. Critics say the military is seeking to control news and information as it struggles against worsening insecurity.
Voice of America
Pakistan: Russia to Sell 'Discounted' Petroleum Products to Islamabad
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan said Monday that Russia had decided to export crude oil, gasoline and diesel to the South Asian nation at discounted prices. Deputy Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik shared the details at a news conference in Islamabad after visiting Moscow last week where he met with his Russian counterparts.
Voice of America
China Begins to Revive Arctic Scientific Ground Projects After Setbacks
WASHINGTON — Beijing is taking its first steps toward recovering from years of setbacks to its scientific, land-based projects in the Arctic, sending personnel to two outposts that have been vital to its policy of establishing China as a "near-Arctic" state. China’s Arctic policy document, published in 2018, said...
Voice of America
Sudanese Generals, Pro-Democracy Group Sign Framework Deal
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan's ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group on Monday signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters have stayed out of the agreement. The deal pledges to establish a new, civilian-led transitional government to guide the country to elections and offers a path forward...
Voice of America
New Zealand to Launch Inquiry into Handling of COVID Pandemic
New Zealand is launching a royal commission of inquiry into its handling of the COVID pandemic. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the results of the inquiry will help future governments prepare for similar situations. "We had no playbook by which to manage COVID but, as a country, we united in...
Voice of America
Indonesia's Mount Semeru Volcano Alert Status Raised to Highest Level: Agency
JAKARTA, INDONESIA — Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted Sunday, spewing hot ash clouds a mile into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the volcano's alert status to the highest level. The eruption of the highest mountain on Indonesia's main island of Java around 800 kilometers southeast of the capital of...
Voice of America
EU Slaps Oil Embargo on Russia With Price Cap, Uncertain Impact
Paris — A European Union embargo against maritime shipments of crude oil from Russia went into effect Monday, along with a price cap agreed to by the Group of Seven leading industrialized economies and Australia. Targeting seaborne deliveries that make up two-thirds of the EU's crude imports from Russia,...
Voice of America
World Cup Host Qatar Seeks to Change Minds on Islam
Doha, Qatar — Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. The Gulf emirate is the first Muslim nation to stage a football World Cup and its...
Voice of America
Cameroon Welcomes US Indictment of Suspected Separatist Sponsors
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon’s government is praising U.S. authorities for arresting three Cameroonian Americans accused of supporting separatist violence in the country's western regions. The three, arrested a week ago and indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly raised funds to abduct persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country.
Voice of America
EU Chief Says Bloc Must Act Over US Climate Plan 'Distortions'
Brussels — EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday the bloc must act to address "distortions" created by Washington's $430-billion plan to spur climate-friendly technologies in the United States. The European Union must "take action to rebalance the playing field where the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] or other...
Voice of America
Amazon Deforestation Rate Slows Somewhat Last Year
The deforestation rate in the Brazilian Amazon dropped slightly last year, new satellite data shows. The data found the rainforest lost an area covering over 11,000 square kilometers in the period from August 2021 to July 2022. That was down 11 percent from the previous year when more than 13,000...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Biden's Road to Bali Episode 68
Joe Biden goes to Southeast Asia to assert US presence and power as a hedge to China’s growing influence in the region. VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara guides you through his trip and explains what's at stake on The Inside Story-Biden's Road to Bali.
Voice of America
US Publicly Shows New Stealth Bomber for First Time
The United States made public its newest stealth bomber last week after years of secret development. The bomber is part of the country’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost...
Voice of America
Report: Guards Massacred 83 Tigrayan Prisoners at Camp in Southern Ethiopia
A published report says Ethiopian guards and villagers massacred 83 Tigrayan prisoners at a camp in southern Ethiopia last November in what the report calls the deadliest killing of imprisoned soldiers since the Tigray war started more than two years ago. The Washington Post said the previously unreported killings occurred...
