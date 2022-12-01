Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Gen V’ Teaser Promises a Bloody-Good College-Set ‘The Boys’ Spinoff (VIDEO)
Godolkin University claims to be a “safe space” for young superheroes to thrive… but violence abounds in the teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of The Boys. In what Prime Video calls a “blood-soaked first look” — which premiered at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, December 3 — fans get a glimpse of cast members Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi in action.
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Shaeeda’s Baby Ultimatum (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 15 “Battlefield.”]. Brace yourself for an epic meeting, a potential baby, an ultimatum that has been two seasons in the making, and much more in this episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
