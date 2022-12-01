Read full article on original website
Related
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
Man, who is Mistaken for Wife's Father, Realizes He First Met Her When She Was a Baby in Pram
A man, who is 19 years older than his wife, found out that she was a baby when he first met her. Rich Foetu Tomkinson and, his wife, Evie Foetu Tomkinson;Photo byFacebook. Rich Foetu Tomkinson thought he met his wife, Evie Foetu Tomkinson, when she was working at a pub in July 2018. They instantly felt a connection despite the 19 years age difference and moved in together in February 2019. He proposed to her in September 2019 and the couple got married in July 2022. They’re now expecting their baby in January 2023.
17 Roommates Who Prove That Some People Actually Have Zero Respect For Others
From the mountain of dishes to the passive aggressive note, you couldn't pay me to live with these people.
My 6-year-old daughter threw up all over the man sitting next to us on a plane — and it led to a conversation I'll never forget
The author says that after her daughter puked all over their seatmate on a plane, he opened up and talked about his daughter who'd died.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
I made $40,000 last year doing other people's laundry through a gig app. It's the perfect side hustle for a stay-at-home mom like me.
Channa Patridge earns $10 per bag of laundry plus 100% of customer tips on Hampr. She says she loves the flexibility of choosing the orders she wants.
Upworthy
Woman realizes why she had 'magical childhood' after watching her Dad play with her kids at the beach
We often don't realize when our happiest days of childhood pass away and we become adults living off of those memories. We often fail to acknowledge that our parents did their absolute best to create precious memories with us and we should give them all the credit. A woman is sharing her most beautiful memory from her childhood and it triggered several people to recount their own memories. Reddit user u/Mint_Perspective posted a video with the caption, "When you get older and realize that a magical childhood is the result of your parent’s effort."
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
My mom set me up with a man who had just moved to town. We've been together for more than 41 years.
When my mother heard there was a new Chinese American bachelor in town, she got to work setting me up with him. We've been together 41 years.
Teen Grounded After Lecturing Parents About How They Never Learned Sign Language to Communicate With Their Mute Daughter
Parents play a vital role in their children's lives, shaping their opinions, values, and beliefs, and one of the most important aspects of parenting is effective communication. In order to ensure that children grow up to be well-rounded individuals, it is essential that parents take the time to listen to their children and understand their needs. This can be especially true when it comes to children with special needs.
CNBC
I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor. Here's the No. 1 skill I wish more parents taught their kids today
Developing skills like curiosity, kindness and emotional intelligence at a young age will help kids succeed as adults. But there's one skill that parents aren't teaching their kids enough of today: self-regulation. When kids learn to self-regulate, they better understand the importance of time and how to manage their own...
Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"
A hairdresser who lives in Louisiana has decided to make a difference with fitted wigs for people affected by hair loss. The happy tears her clients get and their smiles speak a lot about her dedication to this initiative that keeps improving lives.
It’s Important To Teach Your Kids the Difference Between Being Nice & Being Kind — Here’s How
A few weeks ago, my daughter asked a close friend of hers to hang out after school. Her friend declined the invitation and said she had a doctor’s appointment. As it turned out, there was no doctor’s appointment; the friend had plans with a different mutual friend, and they wanted to spend time just the two of them. When my daughter caught her in the lie and asked her about it, the friend said she had lied to protect my daughter’s feelings — that she was trying to be nice. But as it happened, the lie hurt more than the...
Snoop On the Stoop Is Giving Elf On a Shelf a Run for Its Money This Christmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Everyone knows Elf on a Shelf. It’s singlehandedly the only reason why your kids stay on their best behavior during the holiday season. For those of you living under a rock, Elf on a Shelf acts as Santa’s little helper during the holidays. He’s a little toy doll parents set in different places throughout the home so kids know that he’s always watching, ensuring that kiddos are staying good enough to keep on the nice list. Essentially, it’s just a way to keep...
People are losing it over nan’s brutal reaction to daughter’s ‘messy dinner’
If you've been anywhere near the internet recently, chances are that you've heard about messy dinners. The clue is very much in the dinner name and the concept involves a messy meal that comes with almost no clean up, as it's served on a plastic sheet that can be easily removed and binned after use.
Upworthy
Man born without limbs and abandoned as a baby now inspires millions with makeup tutorials
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 8, 2021. It has since been updated. At the young age of 22, Gabe Adams-Wheatley has faced—and spectacularly overcome—more challenges than most of us could ever imagine. Born in Brazil with a severe form of Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that caused him to be born without legs or arms, he was put up for adoption at 9 months old. "I was adopted by a Utah family here in the US, and when they were adopting me, my mom was pregnant with her 11th child; she now has 13 of her own biological children, and I am her only adopted child," Gabe told PopSugar. Today, this inspiring young man has over two million followers on TikTok where he shares makeup tutorials, glimpses of his day-to-day life with his husband, and insights into how he goes about his daily routine without limbs.
Man gets sick at lunch, gets angry when dining companion excuses herself: 'You should have stayed to help me clean up'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I went back to college at the age of thirty, significantly older than many of my classmates. Due to my advanced age, social anxiety, and a lifelong lack of confidence, I had a hard time making friends.
Elle
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Spills the Details of Her First Day on Set
First things first: Jenna Ortega is taking the internet by storm after her showstopping performance in Netflix's new show Wednesday, but there's more than meets the eye when it comes to this young actress. So, ELLE decided to ask Jenna a bunch of her Firsts! Watch along to discover the first celebrity she's ever met, her first heartbreak, and even her first impression of The Addams Family when she was just nine years old.
Opinion: Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy Is Exhausting
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.
This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Comments / 0