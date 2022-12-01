Read full article on original website
Snowmobiling Season is Here and These are the Best Trails in Indiana
Snowmobiling season is officially underway in Indiana, despite the fact that there is not a flake of snow to be found (as of this writing, here in Southern Indiana). That's okay, though - the season runs until March 31, 2023, so I can assume there will be plenty of snow to enjoy between now and then. You can take this time to start planning trips to your favorite snowmobiling spots, and maybe even a trip to some new spots this season. You, or someone you know, may own some land that you use as your own little snowmobile playground, but have you ever considered taking on some new trails?
The Salvation Army’s New Red Kettle Tip Tap Donations Matched Up to $5,000
I grew up living right next to the Salvation Army in Princeton, Indiana. I felt like I had a pretty good idea of the things they could do for the community, mostly because we had to utilize those services. Meals and More. I clearly remember my mom signing up for...
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Here’s How to Find Out if You Have Unclaimed Money in Southern Indiana
If you're like me, you are trying to figure out how to have the best Christmas on a small budget. But, you could have money in your name and not even realize it. It's called Unclaimed Property, and I even found some in my name. What is Unclaimed Property?. In...
This is the Most Famous Christmas Movie About Indiana
There are a lot of Christmas movies out there, but which one is the most famous that is set in Indiana?. 'Tis the season to binge-watch Christmas movies. Whether you pop in a DVD, watch your favorites on a streaming platform, or watch all of the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, there are so many to choose from. There are more movies about Christmas than any other holiday. These movies are set in locations all throughout the country, but which one is the most famous set in Indiana?
IN State Police Share Harrowing Reminder to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles
The Indiana State Police shared a photo with a harrowing reminder of the importance of moving into the other lane when there is an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road. His Lights Were On. Indiana State Police from the Lowell Post shared a heartstopping photograph depicting a...
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
Not So Merry & Bright! Kentucky Couples Most Likely to Break Up at Christmas
The magic of holidays isn't so magical in Kentucky, based on a recent study from HerNorm.com. Breaking up or divorce is difficult any time of year but during the holidays make it more challenging. Why do the holidays bring out the worst in some people? Is it all of the...
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
One of the Creepiest Toys Ever Made Was Invented in Illinois
Everyone knows that I hate clowns, so it's no surprise that I think the Raggedy Anne doll is a bit creepy. To my surprise, I found out that it was created in a small town in Illinois. Johnny Gruelle created the famous dolls, Raggedy Ann and Andy, for his young...
Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Indiana?
Warming up your vehicle on those cold winter mornings is actually illegal to do in some states, but is Indiana one of them?. Practically everyone does it. When you get ready for work each morning during the winter, you go outside and "warm up" your vehicle, go back inside for a few minutes, and then by the time you go back into your car, it's nice and toasty. Let's be honest, nobody wants to sit inside a freezing cold vehicle. Of course, letting your car idle like that to wait for it to get warm inside does play a role on the environment. According to IN.gov:
Veterans Can Get a Free Lifetime Pass to National Parks Including Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park
The National Parks Service is now offering a Lifetime Military Pass for veterans and Gold Star Families. The United States of America is home to a National Parks system that includes 423 areas that cover more than 85 million acres. There are national park systems across each of the 50 states and even parks in Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
One of the Most Beloved Christmas Stories Came From the Mind of an Illinois Dad
The story of a young reindeer named Rudolph (and his very shiny nose) is known by millions of people of all ages all around the world. Have you ever wondered where that tale came from - what mind created such a beloved character? Would you believe some fella from Illinois came up with it? It seems unlikely, but it's true.
Kentucky Is Home to a Poisonous Species of Frog
When I was a kid, it was fun to catch frogs. We'd never hurt them, and we'd let them go as soon as we caught them. But kids, you know?. It wasn't that long ago that I was out on the front porch after a very long period of rainfall, and I heard some splashing around. A large bowl I'd filled with water for a stray cat that wanders near our house had a visitor--a great big bullfrog. He was just having the best time. With no ponds around, he clearly hit the jackpot.
