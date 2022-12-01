ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowmobiling Season is Here and These are the Best Trails in Indiana

Snowmobiling season is officially underway in Indiana, despite the fact that there is not a flake of snow to be found (as of this writing, here in Southern Indiana). That's okay, though - the season runs until March 31, 2023, so I can assume there will be plenty of snow to enjoy between now and then. You can take this time to start planning trips to your favorite snowmobiling spots, and maybe even a trip to some new spots this season. You, or someone you know, may own some land that you use as your own little snowmobile playground, but have you ever considered taking on some new trails?
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
This is the Most Famous Christmas Movie About Indiana

There are a lot of Christmas movies out there, but which one is the most famous that is set in Indiana?. 'Tis the season to binge-watch Christmas movies. Whether you pop in a DVD, watch your favorites on a streaming platform, or watch all of the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, there are so many to choose from. There are more movies about Christmas than any other holiday. These movies are set in locations all throughout the country, but which one is the most famous set in Indiana?
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes

CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?

We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Indiana?

Warming up your vehicle on those cold winter mornings is actually illegal to do in some states, but is Indiana one of them?. Practically everyone does it. When you get ready for work each morning during the winter, you go outside and "warm up" your vehicle, go back inside for a few minutes, and then by the time you go back into your car, it's nice and toasty. Let's be honest, nobody wants to sit inside a freezing cold vehicle. Of course, letting your car idle like that to wait for it to get warm inside does play a role on the environment. According to IN.gov:
Veterans Can Get a Free Lifetime Pass to National Parks Including Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park

The National Parks Service is now offering a Lifetime Military Pass for veterans and Gold Star Families. The United States of America is home to a National Parks system that includes 423 areas that cover more than 85 million acres. There are national park systems across each of the 50 states and even parks in Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Kentucky Is Home to a Poisonous Species of Frog

When I was a kid, it was fun to catch frogs. We'd never hurt them, and we'd let them go as soon as we caught them. But kids, you know?. It wasn't that long ago that I was out on the front porch after a very long period of rainfall, and I heard some splashing around. A large bowl I'd filled with water for a stray cat that wanders near our house had a visitor--a great big bullfrog. He was just having the best time. With no ponds around, he clearly hit the jackpot.
