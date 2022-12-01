Snowmobiling season is officially underway in Indiana, despite the fact that there is not a flake of snow to be found (as of this writing, here in Southern Indiana). That's okay, though - the season runs until March 31, 2023, so I can assume there will be plenty of snow to enjoy between now and then. You can take this time to start planning trips to your favorite snowmobiling spots, and maybe even a trip to some new spots this season. You, or someone you know, may own some land that you use as your own little snowmobile playground, but have you ever considered taking on some new trails?

