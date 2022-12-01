Read full article on original website
New Women’s Professional Sports Team Is Coming To Grand Rapids
Van Andel Arena is already home to the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Gold, and soon a new women's professional team. Van Andel Arena is no stranger to hosting big events like concerts, monster truck events, WWE wrestling, AHL Hockey with the Grand Rapids Griffins, NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and now a team will emerge in 2024 and call Van Andel it's home.
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Griffins are Asking You For Your Tips: Tip A Griffin Returns Tonight
Today you have your chance to have dinner with some of your favorite members of the Grand Rapids Griffins. We've all shared our true feelings about our favorite teams, either at our own TVs or possibly in person at the games. Maybe you've cheered on their behalf, or called them every name in the book. But, would you do it if you saw them out in public?
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Mary Free Bed debuts first women’s wheelchair basketball team
With basketball season under way, one West Michigan hospital is making sure anyone who uses a wheelchair has an opportunity to compete in that sport by hosting a tournament this weekend.
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422
A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day. Storm...
This Michigan University Is Now Offering ‘Ultimate Frisbee’ Scholarships
A Michigan university has just announced they've hired a head coach for their 'Ultimate Frisbee' program, which means the scholarship process can begin for elite frisbee athletes. What Michigan Schools Have Ultimate Frisbee Teams?. Many schools in the state have Ultimate Frisbee clubs or rec teams, according to Ultimate Frisbee...
What Was Your First Concert? 9&10 Followers Let Us Know
On Friday, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us about their first concert – and they sure responded! Around 800 people told us about their first experience, which includes seeing KISS in Traverse City, Elvis in Kalamazoo, the Beatles (we have a lot of folks who saw the Beatles!), Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Metallica … and the list goes on.
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
South Haven Park Transforming with Cozy New Feature for Wintertime
A downtown South Haven park is getting transformed into a four season public gathering space. City of South Haven Raises Funds for Outdoor Gathering Place. The City of South Haven has been working to raise funds to install an outdoor fireplace and seating area at Dyckman Park for all to enjoy.
WOOD
GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle
As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522. Temperatures will peak...
Grand Rapids looks to approve new police contract
The collective bargaining agreement between the Grand Rapids Police Officer Association and the city looks to address retention and recruitment.
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
WZZM 13
Kent District Library has the antidote for cabin fever this winter
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We’re barely into December and you may already be looking ahead with a sense of dread as cabin fever sets in. How will you keep the kids busy this winter doing things they love?. Hannah Moulds is a programming specialist with Kent District Library...
WOOD
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
