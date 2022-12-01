Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup Quarterfinals: France-England Odds and Betting Preview
Golden Ball frontrunner Mbappe leads France as favorites against England.
The French baguette is added to UNESCO's 'intangible cultural heritage' list
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and good with just about anything, the French baguette was recently added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. While he was giving a speech in the U.S. this week, French President Emmanuel Macron threw shade on baguettes that are made anywhere outside of France. He called the French baguette 250 grams of magic and perfection. And with only four ingredients, the simple baguette has now secured its place in history. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Why countries that usually don't see dissent are now seeing their people protest
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That was the sound of protests in Russia, Iran and, most recently, China. Now, the people in...
The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron
When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying yesterday he wouldn't rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. But there are also certain traditions to keep - a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn, a meeting in the Oval Office and the glamour of a state dinner. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reports on President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
100 years ago, 'Carol of the Bells' came to America — from Ukraine
UKRAINIAN NATIONAL CHORUS: (Singing in non-English language). KELLY: It was the American premiere of the Ukrainian National Chorus. And one song in particular stood out. It was called "Shchedryk." (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UKRAINIAN NATIONAL CHORUS: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: This recording is from that same year. But this...
What's in store for the World Cup's Round of 16
The World Cup has just wrapped up its first phase of play, the group stage, which means the stakes are getting higher. After the initial round robin, 16 teams are now moving on to the single-elimination knockout round, including the U.S. - yea. Here to talk about what is to come is Luis Miguel Echegaray of ESPN. Hi there. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0